The Ibex 35 is trading again with falls and distances itself from Europe

The Ibex 35 closed the session this Wednesday with a decrease of 0.18% to 8,580 points. The Spanish selective closed the quarter with an accumulated increase of 6.27%.

Europe ended with falls with the exception of the Italian FTSE Mib which has lost 0.20%. The London FTSE 100 fell 0.66%, the French Cac 40 0.25%, the EuroStoxx50 0.19%, the Ibex 35 0.18% and the German Dax 30 0.05%.

The French technology group Atos has registered a 14.2% drop in the Stock Market, to stand at 57.08 euros per share, after having reported in a statement that it had detected accounting failures and “weaknesses” in the internal controls of two of its subsidiaries in the United States.

In the middle of the session, the most bullish stocks are IAG (Iberia) with a rise of 4.36%, Solaria with 2.82%, Merlin Properties with 2.8%, Grifols with 2.46% and Meliá Hotels with 1.56%.

The securities that sold the most were Caixabank with 2.5%, Cellnex with 2.29%, Bankinter with 2.16%, Red Eléctrica with 1.16% and Siemens-Gamesa with 0, 73%.

Wall Street closed in mixed terrain this Wednesday, with a 0.26% decline in the Dow Jones but a notable 1.54% advance in the Nasdaq index after a session driven by the technology sector and the infrastructure spending plan of the U.S. government. At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.26% or 85.41 points and stood at 32,981.55 units.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for broad use of government power to reshape the world’s largest economy and counter the rise of China, in a more than $ 2 trillion proposal that met with immediate Republican opposition.

“Biden’s proposed new infrastructure plan came as no surprise to investors, since the White House had previously been in charge of gradually filtering its master lines. The reaction of the markets was not significant either since, although the plan as a whole is liked by the amount it represents in new investments (2.3 trillion dollars), it generates some rejection among investors due to the tax increases it includes for its financing, as well as the fact that it will substantially increase the public deficit and the country’s debt in the coming years, “explained Link Securities analysts.

Dividends at Caixabank

At a business level, Cellnex has reached 32% of subscription commitments for its capital increase after obtaining the support of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for 5.2% of the issue.

The board of directors of the new Caixabank will propose to the general meeting of shareholders, to be held on May 14, the payment of a cash dividend of 0.0268 euros per share, that is, 216.09 million euros.

The Chilean regulator unconditionally approves the purchase of electricity CGE, a subsidiary of Naturgy (Gas Natural), by China State Grid.

Spain grants an extension of one month to Duro Felguera to obtain 40 million public aid.

MásMóvil formally presents the takeover bid on Euskaltel, subjecting the operation to the approval of the regulators of Spain and Serbia; Euskaltel appoints a monitoring committee for the MásMóvil tender.

Capital Energy postpones its IPO due to the low valuation of investors and negotiates credit to grow.

Glovo Faces IPO After Entering Luxor and Lugard Road; Glovo raises 450 million, the largest round of financing for a Spanish startup.

Marcelino Fernández Verdes will cease to be the CEO of ACS, although he will maintain his positions at Hochtief and Abertis and will continue to hold the investment position. ACS has also closed the sale of most of its industrial division, Cobra, to the French group Vinci for which it will receive a minimum of 4,930 million euros and a maximum of 4,980 million euros, as reported to the National Market Commission de Valores (CNMV).

Grupo Ortiz Properties Socimi distributes a dividend payable for 2021 of 0.033 euros gross per share.

On a macroeconomic level, factories in Asia increased their production in March as a strong recovery in global demand helped manufacturers weather the setbacks of the pandemic, although rising costs are creating new challenges for companies in the region. region.

The activity of the manufacturing sector in Spain registered a new increase in March, reaching its highest level since 2006, as reflected in the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) prepared by IHS Markit, which in the third month of the year stood at 56.9 points, from 52.9 in February.

The chairman of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the central bank of Germany, Jens Weidmann, has warned that the economic forecasts of the European Central Bank (ECB) could not be fulfilled due to the new wave of restrictions in Europe to contain Covid-19.

The Government of the United Kingdom has reported that the planned increase of around 2% of the minimum wage has come into effect from this Thursday, as planned, and that it will affect about two million workers.

For its part, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the reference for the United States, was quoted at 60.48 dollars, while Brent crude, the reference for Europe, marked a price of 64 dollars. Both referrals were up more than 2%. Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1,174 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium was around 62 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.314%.