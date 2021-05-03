“The Ibex 35 is the index among the big companies that is performing the best”

Q: After the publication of the results of the big banks, it was the FAANG’s turn. In this context, how are the main Wall Street indices doing?

A: Absolutely all of them in resistance. Which gives us an idea that on the one hand the market is strong, but that there is fear or vertigo to continue advancing. Although it seems that this should be the natural way. What happens is that the higher the indexes go up, the more it costs.

This is the chart of the Dow Jones practically at its all-time highs, the S&P 500 exactly the same, even Thursday’s session closed with a historic high. The Nasdaq 100 is also at its all-time highs. This one is moving much more in the short term depending on what is happening with the publication of the quarterly results of its illustrious components. The Nasdaq is also at its all-time highs and perhaps a little further away from the Philadelphia semiconductor market, which is 2% short of reaching the same level, or the Russell 2000 also at about 2%.

In conclusion, very good aspect, but let’s say that with difficulties to continue advancing. On the other hand, it seems logical despite the fact that Yellow Powell’s last words have been well interpreted in the sense that he does not want to hear about ‘tapering’ at the moment and that the market will always appreciate it, so probably the next few days, not to mention the next two weeks. We are going to move a little to the thread or to the publication of quarterly results. At the moment those who are getting to know each other are excellent.

In Europe, the presentation of results picks up pace and the focus is also on the banking sector. Is there strength in the stock markets of the old continent?

It depends on what index we are talking about. The Dax 30 is having a hard time surpassing the previous highs so until we see it above 15,500 we cannot think of a continuation of the bullish scenario although it is true that it appears in the short term ruled out that we are going to have a correction perhaps even the one we had to see in the short term we have already seen. Therefore, in the very short term, everything will depend on whether the 15,500 area is exceeded or the 15,000 area is lost.

What happens before of both things will set the tone, but in principle only in the short term. The scenario remains bullish. It is the same that happens with the CAC 40 and with the EURO STOXX 50 it is costing them to surpass it and the only one that is doing it, curiously, is the Ibex 35 and it is true that here the evolution of the European banking sector can help a lot.

We do not leave the bank, because in Spain, BBVA, Santander, Sabadell and Bankinter have presented their accounts. Do you consider the entry of any of these values ​​interesting?

I believe that everything has to be a function of what the European banking sector index does, which is finally being able to attack its benchmark resistance in the 91 point zone. As soon as I confirm a couple of times above that level in closing prices, I believe that all the conditions are in place to regain confidence in many diptych cycles of the banking sector.

Autonomously, the one that is already offering good signals is Banco Santander itself. That resistance that for the European sector index we talked about was the 91 zone, well for Santander that zone was 3.05 and we already have it well above it. And, also, with very little resistance, if not none, along the way, well it has one in the vicinity of 3.33 but practically no apparent resistance until what was the maximum of February of last year when everything began to fall from a resounding way that, by the way, is the same path that the banking sector can continue to travel until its highs in February last year, with which it can have an additional route of 10 or 11% at the present time.

But I already said that the only one in the Spanish context that is giving samples autonomously is Santander. I think that Sabadell must wait to see it above 0.50, which may well begin to be consolidated now. BBVA is the one that is probably farthest from this level as it is in the area of ​​4.90 or Caixabank above 2.70.

In the European concert and not only attending to the Spanish market, there are some titles that, also autonomously, are giving kind signals from the technical side, such as Deutsche Bank or Société Générale, perhaps the two best in Europe … but also Credit Agricole or ING. In short, the sector can be very good, but we are going to confirm that indeed the European banking index is conveniently or comfortably above 91. I believe that all banks must be hit, for good.

The Ibex 35 for its part is at annual highs. Where is selective Spanish going in the short term?

It will depend a lot on what the sector does because here there are almost millimeter correlations. When does the banking sector move higher? Just the days when the German bond has falls in price, therefore increases in profitability, which are great for the banking sector, which is waiting like May water. The German bond looks like it wants to continue falling as we see in the graph, if it goes to the 168 point area. This will be positive for the IBEX 35, which is giving entry signals and is trading above its resistance above 8,700 points. The Ibex 35 is transmitting very good feelings in the short term, the index between the largest in Europe and the US that is performing the best.

Leaving aside the selective, in the continuous market would you opt for any value?

Atresmedia had a consolidation movement last year that has led to a breakdown of resistance above 3.90 euros and now it seems doomed to seek 4.5 euros as long as it does not lose 3.90 euros.