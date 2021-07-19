The Ibex 35 is down 1.41% in the week although it manages to consolidate the 8,700 points

Related news

The Ibex 35 closes the week in negative with a drop of 1.41%. Finish at 8,775 points and manages to hold the 8,700 that at the beginning of the day this Friday were in doubt. Investors have a lot fear that the Delta variant of Covid-19 could jeopardize the recovery economic, and that has been felt – and a lot – in the markets throughout the week.

There is no doubt that the Spanish market is one of the most affected given its dependence on the tourism sector. Also Asian markets are being severely affected, where also the tremor of the collection of benefits has been felt throughout the week.

It also influences that we have experienced a very positive first semester in the markets, so there are many investors who are already beginning to collect benefits before going on vacation in August. Therefore, the falls that we see fall within normality.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

Be that as it may, the selective strengthens the 8,700 in the week and avoids a closing of three consecutive days in negative. In the last session of the week the Ibex 35 closed at 8,776 integers with a rise of 1.46%.

Among the values ​​that have risen the most this Friday we find ArcelorMittal, which is noted an increase of 5.21% followed by Sabadell Bank which rises 4.62% and Acerinox which is scored 3.57%. A day, by the way, in which the financial sector has advanced in a positive tone helping the IBEX 35 closure with risers.

Also pay attention to Iberdrola, whose subsidiary of Renovables has been imputed by the National Court in the Tandem case that investigates the hiring of the former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo. The electricity company is unperturbed and closes with a 0.67% rise.

At the bottom of the table, on the contrary, we have to look at Solaria, that something more than 2% is left; we also see Siemens Gamesa which cuts 1.86%.