The Ibex 35 is close to 8,600 points with a rebound of 1.2% driven by the bank

The European stock markets were opting for the advances this Tuesday thanks to the good news coming about the vaccination rate against Covid-19 in several large economies. The Ibex 35 rose 1.21% up to 8,595.2 points, so that not only does it pounce on the 8,500 integers, but thanks to the momentum of the bank it even peered into the next hundred.

The financial values ​​that weighed so much in the Spanish selective added to the rise for the good of its graph. Sabadell Bank led its earnings 5.5% higher and CaixaBank managed to rise 3.7% on the day that its board of directors appointed José Ignacio Goirigolzarri president. Meanwhile, BBVA (+ 3%) and Santander Bank (+ 2.7%) joined the rebound.

These gains were also repeated in penalized values ​​in the last days, such as Siemens Gamesa (+ 5.8%), IAG (+ 4.6%), Solaria (+ 3.5%) and Aena (+ 3.1%). Also the newcomer Fluidra, which achieved progress of 4.5% in a session in which it received purchase advice from JP Morgan analysts.

For its part, Cellnex It managed to rebound 0.9% after having announced this morning the details of the capital increase that the company’s shareholders’ meeting approved on Monday with the aim of having the financial muscle to continue growing. And that despite the fact that new titles will be placed at a 17% discount, at a rate of 36.33 euros per unit.

At the other end of the revaluation table, Telephone it became a brake on the advances of the selective, 1% down. The energy companies that yesterday pulled the selective also yielded today, as happened in Iberdrola (-1.3%), Naturgy (-0.9%) and Enagas (-0.8%). Deeper still, the retreat of Almirall, down 2.5% after leading gains the day before with double-digit gains.

With all this, the Spanish index came out winner of the match against 8,500 points around those who had been flirting in recent sessions. Maintaining the price chart above this level throughout the session greatly facilitates the quarterly close above this level in tomorrow’s session.

Meanwhile, the Spanish ten-year bond it traded at rates of 0.35%, slightly below its records the day before in a session in which the advance inflation data for Spain was released smoothly.