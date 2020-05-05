The Ibex 35was up 1.23%in the half session on Tuesday, up to 6,755.1 points, despite the context of tensions between the United States and China over the origin of the spread of the coronavirus, which could lead to new trade disputes.

In an environment marked by plans for de-escalation and economic reactivation in the United States and in some European countries, including Spain, investors have paid attention to the presentation of results, includingRepsol and Mapfre, and the ruling of the German Constitutional Court on purchases by the European Central Bank (ECB).

TheConstitutional Court of GermanyIt has partially rejected the claim filed almost half a decade ago by a group of German academics and businessmen against the program of public debt purchases (PSPP) launched by the ECB in 2015, although it considers that the entity has exceeded its powers and it is disproportionate in scope, requiring changes to be made within a maximum of three months or the Bundesbank may be forced to cease taking part in it.

In Spain, thePublic treasurehas awarded 7,595.32 million euros in letters at 6 and 12 months, again above the expected average range of 6,500 million and with better financing conditions, by deepening the negative rates in letters at 6 months and collecting again for 12-month letters.

In the planebusiness, Repsol has cut 28% adjusted net profit to March, to 447 million, weighed down by the drop in the price of crude oil and the advance of Covid-19, while Mapfre has presented a profit of 127 million in that period (-32% ) and has postponed the decision on the dividend.

In this scenario,higher risesof the Ibex 35 were presented by Repsol itself (+ 8.82%), Endesa (+ 4.65%), Arcelormittal (+ 3.43%), Siemens Gamesa (+ 3.32%), Santander (+2.91 %), Bankinter (+ 2.76%), Ferrovial (+ 2.55%), ACS (+ 2.37%), Acciona (+ 2.37%), MásMóvil (+ 2.33%), Colonial ( + 2.23%), CaixaBank (+ 2.07%) and Bankia (+ 2.02%).

On the contrary, in thenegative groundonly Amadeus (-2.58%), Mediaset (-1.54%), IAG (-0.68%), Meliá (-0.54%), Iberdrola (-0.4%) were in the middle session ) and Red Eléctrica (-0.32%).

As for the rest of European exchanges,Londonit was up 1.18% after twelve noon,Paris1.7%,Frankfurt1.58% andMilan1.21%.

Thebarrel of petroleumWest Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 22.44, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 29.29.

For its part, theSpanish risk premiumit fell to 131 basis points, with the interest demanded of the ten-year bond at 0.794%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0852 ‘green notes’.

