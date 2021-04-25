The Ibex 35 holds 8,600 points despite the 0.4% drop due to the ECB’s hangover

European Stock Exchanges they got off smoothly from the heights achieved the day before, in which the markets celebrated the defense of stimuli raised by the European Central Bank (ECB). The Ibex 35 fell 0.44% to 8,618.8 points. Thus, it managed to keep the longed-for 8,600 integers in a flat week with advances of only 0.06%.

Within the Spanish index, the biggest decline was taken Viscofan. The meat wrapping company dropped 3.3% despite having published a profit of 30.2 million euros in the first quarter, which translates into 10.3% more than a year ago.

The following downward positions were occupied by Almirall (-2.2%), Aena (-2.2%), IAG (-1.7%) and Grifols (-1.6%). CaixaBank (-1.6%) and BBVA (-1.5%) suffered the hangover from the ECB meeting and the conviction that interest rates will remain at minimums for a long time in the Eurozone.

Strong early breakthroughs from PharmaMar they ended up being setbacks of 1.2%. And that, while he is still waiting for approval for a Phase 3 study for his Aplidin against Covid-19, this Friday he received the authorization to use its star antitumor Yondelis for soft tissue sarcoma in Australia.

Those who did manage to dress in green at the end of the day were Fluidra, which celebrated with 3% progress a week after the confirmation of its strategic business objectives for this year, ArcelorMittal (+ 2.8%) and Bankinter (+ 1.6%). I was not that lucky Telephone, 0.7% down on the day in which its shareholders meeting took place and gave some clues about its next election dividend.

Meanwhile, another Spanish company received its turn to ring the opening bell of the session on the Spanish stock market for the first time. The renewable Opdenergy achieved the approval of the supervisor to premiere on May 7 with the aspiration of achieving a starting valuation of 926 million euros.

However, the protagonist of the session was the casino and gambling company Codere, which yielded 17.9% after having reached a agreement with its bondholders to restructure its bulky debt that which in practice will hand over control of 95% of its capital in the weakened company.

Meanwhile, in the secondary debt market, tight movements were the trend throughout the week, ending very close to where it started. The Spanish ten-year bond finished very close to but below the 0.4% benchmark profitability.

At the end of the session, at 0.397%. However, the unison movement of the European ten-year references resulted in an anchored risk premium at 65 basis points. The ECB’s message penetrated deeply into sovereign papers.