The German Dax 30 has risen 3.77%, the Italian FTSE Mib 3.52%, the EuroStoxx 50 3.45%, the French Cac 40 3.36%, the Ibex 35 2.95% and the FTSE 100 in London 2.61%.

The main Wall Street indexes keep rising at the opening of the session on Wednesday, the avalanches with which the Dow Jones approaches 26,000 points, after a much better than expected figure for private employment. Optimism about the economic recovery also reigns across the Atlantic.

In this climate of growing optimism, the tensions between the US and China and the violent demonstrations that are taking place in many American citiess are being completely overlooked by investors.

The activity of Chinese companies has registered a strong rebound in May due to the lifting of containment measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, according to the composite purchasing managers index (PMI), which has risen to 54, 5 points from 47.6 the previous month, ranking for the first time since last January in expansive territory after registering its highest monthly increase since January 2011, with special intensity in the services sector.

Specific, the PMI index for the services sector registered its highest monthly increase in May since October 2010, standing at 55 points, compared to 44.4 the previous month, its first expansion since last January, while the data for the manufacturing sector has risen to 50.7 points from 49.4 in April , according to data from the Caixin consultancy.

In the Spanish selective all the values ​​have finished with increases this Wednesday, except Grifols that has left 3% and Cellnex 2.48%.

IAG has ended with an increase of 11.39%, Banco Sabadell of 7.72%, Mapfre of 7.71%, Ence of 7.65% and ACS of 6.8%.

Among the values ​​that weigh the most on the Ibex 35 there have also been significant increases, BBVA has recorded a rise of 5.16%, Telefónica 4.44%, Inditex 3.89%, Banco Santander 3.19% , Amadeus 3.08%, Iberdrola 1.84% and Repsol 1.67%.

In the continuous market of the Spanish stock market, the most bullish values ​​have been Codere with an increase of 37.76%, Nextil 27.95% and Tubacex 11.51%. Duro Felguera left 2.97%, Clínica Baviera 2.51% and Urbas 2.5%.

Spain’s risk premium drops 0.21% to 96.3 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond advances to 0.61%.

In the currency market, the euro advances 0.55% against the dollar and exchanged at 1,1247 ‘greenbacks’.

For his part, oil prices maintain the upward trend given expectations that large producers agree to extend supply cuts during a video conference to be held this week.

OPEC + producers are evaluating extending their cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to about 10% of global pumping, until July or August, in an internet meeting scheduled for 4 June.

“OPEC + can most likely extend current downgrades until September 1, setting a meeting earlier to decide on next steps, “consider Citi’s commodity analysts.

The Ministry of Health has raised the number of deaths with the Covid-19 during the last seven days by 63, almost double the number recorded the day before. Castilla y León has registered more than any other region, 28 deaths in the last week. Eight territories have not quantified any deaths. With a death date of 24 hours ago, Health has notified only one deceased, so that in total, the number of deaths reached 27,128 since the beginning of the health crisis.

The Government will approve a decree law next Tuesday that will regulate the “new normality”.

