“The Ibex 35 has a theoretical target activated up to 9,260 points”

– How do you see the situation on Wall Street after its recent highs?

The market is still very strong, all indices are close to highs. The idea is that the Federal Reserve is going to continue with its expansionary policies and the fear of a rate hike is reduced, hence the strength. In the S&P we have all-time highs, the supports right now would be at the previous high, at 3,998 points, and at the lows that last April 6 left us at 4,061 points, but as we see it has a lot of strength …

If we go to the Nasdaq we see that its graph is describing an inverted shoulder-head-shoulder figure that has been confirmed after managing to exceed 13,360 points and it is most likely that there is strength. The first resistance is at 13,905 points, the maximum of February 16, and if it is exceeded, the objective would be 14,420 points.

The Dow Jones does not have signs of weakness anywhere, we have the oscillators crossed to the upside and it is most likely that between now and June we will continue to see strength and from the June maturities and in summer we will see why it is usually a negative seasonal time , but for now we must remain positive, there is no sign of a trend reversal. In the Dow Jones you have to watch 33,230 points, which is an important support and 32,070 is another support. For a swing trading operation, the entry point is no longer good, because the moving average is very far away, but to go little by little doing intraday and it is going, the normal thing would be to hold.

The Russell 2000 has been more penalized by the Archegos Capital issue, since it invested a lot in small companies, but it is also holding up supports well, 2,084 points. We would have the first resistance at 2,367.4 points. If he loses the 2,084 points he could leave a shoulder-head-shoulder, but that seems unlikely to happen. There is weakness in the short term and it performs relatively worse than the other indices, but the oscillators are crossed to the upside.

– The German Dax 30 and the Euro Stoxx 600 have also reached highs … do you think the rises will continue in the short term?

In the Euro Stoxx 50 we have to join the succession of increasing lows and then we can also have a succession of increasing highs. We would be within a short-term bullish channel, which would not be ruled out if we would see a small correction after the strong rise it has had. In the case of seeing a correction, the support would be the bottom of the channel and that would not change the trend. That does not mean that because we have reached the top we have to correct, we must look at the support which is 3,951.9 points. If it loses that level, we can think of an additional correction, but if that support holds, the market is in a clearly upward trend, so we should be little negative.

In the case of the German Dax 30 we see the same situation, we have reached the upper part of the channel, which joins the rising highs and lows with a first support at 15,158 points, which if they lost we do not believe that it could be a worrying fall. It is true that we have oscillators that cross to the downside, which may indicate some profit taking on the upside. But the trend is clearly positive. We must continue to be positive both in the US stock market and in Europe, although the Dax 30 is losing since March 30 it is losing strength compared to the S&P 500, since since March 2 it was behaving better and the Euro Stoxx 50 also it would be starting to perform worse than the S&P 500.

– The Ibex 35 moves around 8,600 points. Supports and resistances to take into account?

In the case of the Ibex 35, we have activated a theoretical objective due to a lateral range break that makes me think that it is most likely that at some point we will reach 9,260 points, although it is true that it has left a resistance at 8,725 points, With which here now the support to watch would be the 8,460 points, the previous resistance, and if that level is lost we would have to be aware of the 8,272 points, if we reached that level it would activate a double top and we could have an additional correction. A correction that will not invalidate the target scenario due to a lateral range break, which would only be affected in the case of losing 7,656 points. The 8,500 can also serve as support because it joins the guideline of increasing lows that starts from last January 29. The correction of the last days does not seem particularly worrisome to us.

– What Spanish values ​​do you see most interesting?

I really like Mapfre. It is true that it has a target for a second upward impulse towards the 2.04 euro area and that it would also have a target for double salary towards 2.34 euros. If there is some correction and it returns to the area of ​​1.75 euros, it could be an interesting entry zone. Mapfre has activated objectives and it is a value to watch in the Ibex 35.

On the other hand, I also like Meliá, which, although with doubts about vaccination in Europe, it is true that it can generate uncertainty in the tourism sector. Although it would also have activated a target for upward divergence towards 8.46 euros in the medium and long term. The support is 5.94 euros.