“The Ibex 35 has a bullish structure. We like Iberdrola, Cellnex, Acciona and Solaria”

– How do you see the situation on Wall Street after the defaults of Archegos and the losses of Nomura and Credit Suisse?

As long as it is not the tip of an iceberg and there are many things behind it, much more hedge funds involved … At first we believe that it is an isolated case and we do not think that the Archegos case will go further and affect more banks than which we already know as the Japanese investment bank Nomura, which is not among the ten largest in the world, and Credit Suisse, which is also very far from US investment banks such as Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley that closed positions to Archegos. There could be an impact on banks, as long as there are no more assets involved because hedge funds – hedge funds – do not have the same regulation as other funds and are more opaque.

Regarding the indices, we have the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 at highs, and the only one that looks worse is the small companies index, which is the Russell 2000 that we see that is starring in falls on the chart. The Nasdaq is leaving us candles of doubt, three dojis. This is causing a bearish divergence between the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, the risk is that the Nasdaq will push the rest of the indices back.

The 10,785 points of the Russell 2000 are a very important reference, since if the candle closes below those levels it would be worrying and it would mark a trend turn, which has occurred in the case of the Nasdaq but the rest of the indices are upward.

The Nasdaq has components such as the FAANGs, which are also part of the S&P, which despite the falls that the index has had, have not suffered excessively. The key level to watch on the Nasdaq is 13,312 points, as long as the bonds do not go to 2%, which are now 1.76%. The situation, in short, is not very complicated in the United States. The worst thing would be if that bearish divergence of the Nasdaq collapses.

– And the European stocks after the historical highs of the Dax 30?

It looks better than Wall Street, this Wednesday the German Dax 30 futures are also at highs today, the same as the EuroStoxx50 which is also at highs. This is also dragging the Ibex 35 and the French Cac 40. In the case of the Ibex 35 we see it quite well, there are many people who are suspicious, but it has a very clear bullish structure as long as it does not lose the support of 8,274-8,239 points.

What happens in Europe? The auto and banking indices are in resistance, which slows the rest of the indices. In banks, what has happened is that the change of the governor of the Central Bank of Turkey by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dragged banks such as BBVA, although it seems that it is recovering. The fall of the Turkish lira is dragging other emerging currencies such as the Mexican peso and other Latin American currencies, where Santander and BBVA have interests. You have to be cautious, but you don’t have to fear so much.

– What stocks do you see with the best appearance on the Spanish stock market?

In the Spanish stock market we like the renewable sector. Acciona is an interesting value, it has recovered from the setback it had due to the pandemic and is in a strong sector due to aid linked to the pandemic. The stock has made a setback and has held at good levels.

Cellnex is also an interesting value, it had a strong correction in March 2020 but recovered in the following months and set all-time highs in 2020, in fact. Cellnex has suffered a decline in its trend, although it should be noted that this trend is quite long.

Within the energy sector, we also like Iberdrola that once it manages to exceed 11 euros per share, it will go for 12.40 euros, which is a level that can drive it to have a strongly bullish moment. And also Solaria, which in recent months has had a strongly upward trend, corrected without reaching 68.8% Fibonacci, has held up well and has a lot of upside margin.

– What can you tell me about gold and silver at the end of the quarter?

Gold from its peak on August 3 to 2,103.3 has started a correction, a downward channel, of more than 68.8% Fibonacci. We do not know yet if it will develop a change of direction, a change in trend, but we must watch very well the $ 1,654 per ounce that could accelerate the downtrend of gold. The $ 1,526 is also very important as support.

The situation of silver is not so similar, although it has some similarity as it also reached highs on August 3, it had a correction to $ 21.95 but it is not developing a bearish channel, it tried to reach highs without success and now they do not have a clear trend.

– What about oil after the Suez Canal accident and the next OPEC meeting?

Oil has suffered an increase in price volatility due to the accident in the Suez Canal, although this problem has already been resolved in less than a week. At the OPEC + meeting on Thursday, Saudi Arabia has decided to increase production cuts until June and even unilaterally to compensate for mobility limitations due to the pandemic. It is important for oil that there is an agreement between the parties and that, in addition, they comply with it because there have already been other occasions in which after reaching an agreement the producers themselves have failed to comply, specifically Iran and Mexico. All this means that we believe that oil will continue to be very volatile with more or less pronounced setbacks, because in the US, for example, supply is recovering and demand is falling. Saudi Arabia is prepared to support production cuts, but we must see the agreement reached by the products and if they sanction those who do not comply.