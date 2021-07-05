The Ibex 35 falls hit by the banks but grabs at 8,900 points

The Ibex 35 closes on Friday with decreases of 0.28% to stand at 8,907.6 points just the day after the announcement by the President of the ECB about the lifting in October of the ban on the dividend of the banking sector.

The Spanish selective ended the first two days of July with a weekly fall of 2.06% in a growing environment for volatility and in the face of the inflationary ghost, with investors pending the Delta variant.

The unemployment rate in the United States stood at 5.9% last June, one tenth above the data registered in the previous month, according to the figures published this Friday by the labor statistics office of the US Department of Labor.

The positive momentum comes in the heat of the US economic recovery, which was stable with the creation of 850,000 new non-farm jobs in the sixth month of the year. In May, the increase in people employed was 583,000.

In the squares of the Old Continent, the Ibex 35 leads the decreases this Friday while the German index and the Euro Stoxx 50 stand out from the doubts experienced by the Cac 40 (-0.08%), the London FTSE 100 (-0, 07%) and the FTSE Mib (-0.06%).

The Bank of Spain has confirmed that the Euribor, the index to which most Spanish mortgages are referenced, broke up in June with four consecutive months and fell slightly to -0.484%, compared to -0.481% in May.

Banks topple the Ibex 35 in the last session of the week. Banco Sabadell led the declines with a fall of 2.72%, followed by BBVA and Banco Santander, which lost 2.11% and 2.04%, respectively. Caixabank (-2.03%) and Bankinter (-1.93%) also fell. In green, Solaria concludes the day with a revaluation of 2.51%; Fluidra, 1.75% and PharmaMar, 1.43%. MERLIN Properties increased 1.39% and Indra, 1.35%

The price of Banco Santander shares threatens the viability of the support of 3.2115 euros per share, the violation of which would enable the short-term bearish structure to be extended in time and form with a next downward target of around 3.08 euros per share, a scenario that will not be canceled as long as the price does not exceed 3,343 euros per share.

In 2020, BBVA placed a total of 1,040 million euros through two social bonds, whose funds have benefited 15,175 companies, with a total of 207,628 employees, according to the ‘Follow-up report of the green and social bonds of BBVA 2020 ‘.

The US subsidiary Banco Santander has launched this Friday a public acquisition offer (OPA) for 19.75% of the capital stock of Santander Consumer USA that is not yet in its possession for an aggregate price of 2,356 million dollars (1,992 million dollars). euros), as reported in a statement.

Criteria Caixa continues to increase its stake in Naturgy and, after the purchases notified to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Friday, it has reached 25.588% of the company’s shareholders, its highest position since September 2016.

Telefónica has announced that it has completed the sale to KKR of 60% of InfraCo, the company in charge of operating and deploying fiber optic to the home (FTTH) in Chile. The transaction values ​​InfraCo at 1,000 million dollars (about 800 million euros) and implies a reduction in the net financial debt of the Telefónica group of approximately 400 million euros.

In the Continuous Market Of the Spanish stock market, the most bearish shares were Duro Felguera with -5.7% and Adolfo Domínguez with a decline of up to 2.71%. On the contrary, the most bullish values ​​of this Friday: Reig Jofre, which climbs 7.53%; Airtificial, 5.09% and Libertas 7, 4.62%

The Executive Committee of the Bank of Spain has concluded that “exceptional macroeconomic circumstances continue to exist” that justify that the less significant Spanish credit institutions may temporarily exclude certain exposures to the Eurosystem’s central banks from the calculation of their leverage ratio.

A great event that undoubtedly marked yesterday’s session was the good performance of the banking sector, encouraged by the statements of the President of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Italian Andrea Enria, in which he affirmed that the The central bank is planning to allow Eurozone banks to resume payments to shareholders from October. Since the health crisis began, the banking sector had to suspend the dividend and this severely affected its performance on the stock market.

The risk premium of Spain fell 0.96% this Friday to 61.85 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond stood at 0.43%.

The euro is trading flat against the dollar and trades at 1.1849 ‘greenbacks’.

In the market of raw Materials, oil prices are trading mixed. A barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, added 0.18% to $ 75.98, while the US West Texas lost 0.16% to $ 75.11.