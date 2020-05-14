The Ibex 35 has deepened its fall throughout the session this Wednesday until closing with a decrease of 1.94%, which has led him to move away from the 6,700 point, given doubts about the economic reopening in different countries and fear of a second wave of infections after the new cases detected in South Korea, Germany and China.

In this context, investors are still pending tensions between the United States and China, which could generate a new trade war. The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, has warned that the crisis caused by the coronavirus “is unprecedented in modern times”, while rejecting the possibility of placing interest rates on negative ground, as other central banks have done, such as the Bank European Central (ECB).

The de-escalation: the fear of new infections

For his part, Spain It is in the middle of phase one of the government’s de-escalation plan in some areas of the territory with new reopens linked to commerce, hospitality and tourism.

In this scenario, the Ibex 35 closed at 6,631.4 points, with most of its values ​​in negative territory. The greatest promotions have been presented MoreMobile (+ 4.28%), Enagás (+ 3.04%), Net Electric (+ 2.83%), Naturgy (+ 1.74%), Colonial (+ 1.31%) and Endesa (+ 0.78%).

Bearish values

On the contrary, in the negative terrain they have highlighted Arcelormittal (-7.94%), Sabadell (-7.89%), Meliá (-7.77%), Acerinox (-5.87%), IAG (-4.84%), BBVA (-4.55%), CaixaBank (-4.54%), Santander (-4.14%), Bankia (-3.85%) and Repsol (-3.45%).

The rest of european bags They have also closed in ‘red’, with declines of 1.51% in London, 2.85% in Paris, 2.56% in Frankfurt and 2.14% in Milan.

The barrel of oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 25.34, while Brent crude, a benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 29.6.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium it fell to 130 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.726%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0839 ‘green notes’.