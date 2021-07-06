The Ibex 35 falls almost 1% and again loses the 8,900 dragged by banks and steel companies

The Ibex 35 falls 1% and loses 8,900 dragged by banks and steel companies

The IBEX 35 closes the session with a fall of 0.96% to 8,860.8 points. The rest of European stock exchanges also fell this Tuesday around one percentage point. The French Cac cuts 1.11%; the Dax, 1.04%; the Footsie, 0.98% and the Italian FTSE Mib, 0.96%. The Euro Stoxx 50 loses 1%.

The Spanish economy recorded an 80% increase in business insolvencies in the first half of the year, in accordance with Iberinform’s monitoring of bankruptcy processes published in the BOE.

In today’s session, the collapse of Banco Sabadell stood out, losing 5.53%, followed by ArcelorMittal and Acerinox, -5.16% and -3.41%, respectively. Repsol cut 3.2% while Banco Santander fell 3.17%. On the bullish side, Solaria posted a 3.99% rise, Siemens-Gamesa added 2% and PharmaMar 1.97%. Iberdrola (+ 1.34%) and Grifols A (+ 1.17%) also rose.

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has approved the Tender Offer (OPA) launched by MásMóvil on 100% of the Basque operator Euskaltel for almost 2,000 million euros. MásMóvil rules out presenting itself to the spectrum auction for 5G.

With the approval of the CNMV, MásMóvil already has all the necessary authorizations to launch the takeover bid in which intends to acquire at least 75% of the Basque operator and exclude the Basque stock market operator. The operator led by Meinrad Speinger has secured 52.32% of the shares after reaching agreements with the three main shareholders of Euskaltel (Zegona, Kutxabank and Corporación Financiera Alba).

Indra has been awarded seven European Defense contracts for a total of 72 million euros, as reported by the company in a statement.

BBVA has received 4,730 requests for voluntary adherence to the collective dismissal procedure, which will entail 2,735 terminations and 210 incentivized leaves of absence, according to data from the fourth monitoring commission provided to Europa Press.

Read more

Credit Suisse cuts Acerinox from “overweight” to “neutral”. Ferrovial allocates 170 million euros to the Lilium network in the US.

Applus + buys Enertis to grow in solar energy.

In the continuous market, Montebalito leads the advances and rises 6.71% followed by Nextil, with a revaluation of 6.02%. Libertas 7 and Duro Felguera lead the declines this Tuesday with a cut of 8.45% and 6.47%, respectively.

The BME Growth board of directors has approved the incorporation of Endurance Motive after the issuance of the favorable evaluation report from the Coordination and Incorporations committee, as reported by the firm.

OHL has changed its corporate identity and its name to OHLA, coinciding with its 110th anniversary and with the aim of directing all its activity towards sustainability, transparency and good governance.

The Spanish Government today approves the reduction of corporate tax for startups. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, begins an official three-day tour to the Baltic countries where he will meet with the main leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron supported the ratification of the investment agreement between China and the European Union (EU) in a videoconference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to the summary offered by the Chinese authorities .

The Spanish Public Treasury has placed this Tuesday 5,372 million euros in six and twelve month bills that, in both cases, have been awarded at a lower (or more negative) interest, which means that Spain charges investors even more than acquired by this type of debt. According to the auction data, most of the amount placed today, 4,251 million euros, has come out in twelve-month bills, whose profitability has been -0.534%, compared to -0.526% of the May bid.

Fluidra pays an interim dividend for 2021 of 0.20 euros gross per share. CIE Automotive distributes a complementary dividend on account for 2020 of 0.25 euros gross per share. Vivenio Residencial Socimi pays a single dividend payable for 2020 of 0.005 euros gross per share.

Industrial production increased by 28.2% in May, compared to the same month in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, which represents a moderation compared to the historical rebound marked in April (50.3%).

More than 183.96 million people have been infected by the new coronavirus globally, according to official numbers of confirmed cases, and 4,137,398 have died, according to a . tally.

The price of a barrel of Brent quality oil (-3.16%), a reference for the Old Continent, stands at 74.72 dollars, while Texas (-3.6%) is placed at 73.58 dollars.

OPEC + ministers suspended talks on oil production on Monday, after they disagreed last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposal for an eight-month extension of production limits, meaning no agreement has been reached. agreement for its increase.

In the debt market, the interest on the ten-year Spanish bond stands at 0.34%, with the risk premium at 61.1 points, while the euro depreciates against the dollar by 0.38% and it is exchanged at 1.1816 ‘greenbacks’.