The Ibex 35 falls 0.44% and closes the week with 8,618.6 points

After closing the previous day with a rise of 1.61% after the session of the European Central Bank (ECB) this Thursday, the Ibex 35 closed in red after registering a 0.44% cut that has placed the Spanish selective at 8,618.6 points.

European stocks also follow the bearish trail left yesterday by Wall Street and the Eurostoxx 50 cut 0.05%. Cac 40 yields 0.15%; the German Dax, 0.29%; the London FTSE 100, 0.05% and the Italian index, 0.11%.

To close the week, this Friday the Ibex 35 shares that rose the most are: Fluidra, 2.98%; ArcelorMittal, 2.79%; Bankinter, 1.63%; Melia Hotels, 1.21% and Acciona, 1.12%.

On the other hand, the titles that fell the most were those of Viscofan, with a decrease of 3.33%; Aena, 2.23%; Almirall, 2.23%; IAG (Iberia), 1.69% and Grifols A, 1.61%.

In the continuous market, Libertas 7 recorded a rise of 6.09% and led the increases, while, for its part, Codere lost 17.89%.

The governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, has defended that the European Central Bank (ECB) has to control possible increases in real interest rates if these increases are not accompanied by increases in the inflation outlook.

On the other hand, the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, is confident that 2022 will be the year in which the eurozone economy fully recovers its pre-pandemic level, driven in part by the positive contagion effect derived from the stimuli approved in The United States, although it has warned that the countries with the greatest weight of tourism will need more time.

Despite the possibility of US President Joe Biden proposing a tax hike on large capital gains, toAt the close of the Spanish stock market, the main North American stock market indicators are trading higher than 0.52%.

The president of the USA, Joe Biden to Present Plan to Increase Taxes on Richest Americans, which includes the largest ever increase in capital gains tax, to fund about $ 1 trillion in daycare, universal preschool education and paid worker leave, sources familiar with the proposal said.

Read more

At a business level, Viscofan presented its results for the first quarter of the year this Friday, with a net profit increase of 10.3% to 30.2 million euros from 27.4 million in the first quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the banking sector, the Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, has received 11,035 shares of the bank as a result of the variable remuneration at the head of Bankia in 2016 and 2017, according to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Pharmamar has received authorization from the Australian drug regulator to market Yondelis, its drug for the treatment of sarcoma.

Credit Suisse downgrades CaixaBank’s recommendation from “neutral” to overweight “. Santander and ALD are considering buying LeasePlan, valued at 8,300 million. Sareb chooses Santander, Blackstone, CBRE and Aliseda as finalists to manage its land.

Codere has reached an agreement with a significant group of creditors, holders of most of the group’s bonds, which includes an injection of 225 million in the company in order to guarantee its liquidity needs and activity until the full reopening of the business after the pandemic.

In addition, the risk rating agency Moody’s has downgraded Codere’s corporate family rating (CFR) from ‘Caa3’ to ‘Ca’, leaving the company one notch in default risk (‘default’), and has changed the outlook from stable to negative, as reported in a statement.

Cellnex, for its part, has requested this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the admission to trading of the 192.6 million new shares from its latest capital increase for a value of 7,000 million euros. informed the company to the stock market supervisor.

The United States and other countries raised their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets at a global climate summit that has been hosted by President Joe Biden, an event designed to resurrect America’s leadership in the fight against climate change. global warming.

The EU is filing a lawsuit against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker reduced deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Telephone has held this Friday ordinary general meeting of shareholders by exclusively telematic means and has communicated that it foresees that May 31 is the last day to contract shares of the company with the right to participate in the flexible dividend, whose rights would begin to negotiate the following day.

On the other hand, the accumulated debt of the United Kingdom reached 2.14 trillion pounds (2.46 trillion euros) at the end of last March, 97.7% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), a percentage not seen since the past sixties, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Thursday that a 10-day quarantine will be imposed from Saturday on travelers from Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India.

In the commodities market, a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, rose 0.90% to 65.81 dollars and West Texas 0.96% to 61.83 dollars per barrel.

The euro appreciates 0.42% against the US dollar to 1.2065 ‘greenbacks‘. The Spanish risk premium rose 1.40% to 65.20 basis points, with the Spanish ten-year bond at 0.39%.

The best known cryptocurrency, the bitcoin, has plummeted almost 10% in the markets this Friday, so it has lost the level of 50,000 dollars, while ethereum, the second best-known cryptocurrency, registered a cut of more than 11%.