The IBEX 35 falls 0.28% after the opening, pending Iberdrola and inflation

Madrid, May 12 (EFE) .- The main Spanish selective, the IBEX 35, opted for losses and fell 0.28% after the opening, pending one of its great values, Iberdrola, which has presented results and, above all, from the publication of the US CPI, after the fear of a rise in inflation soared again.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35 dropped 25.20 points, that 0.28%, to 8,961.20 points. The earnings for the year are reduced to 10.99%.

The Spanish stock market, after falling sharply the day before, and losing 9,000 points, has opened today with doubts, and in the first bars of the session, it opted again for losses, affected by the fear that an acceleration Persistent inflation in the United States opens the door to possible rate hikes.

Renewed concerns about inflation have led to a further rise in debt yields globally.

In the case of Spain, the ten-year bond yesterday exceeded 0.5% for the first time since June 2020. At today’s opening, it remains at 0.516%, while in the US it reaches 1.620% .

Just today, one of the key events of the day will be the publication of the US April CPI data, which will be released after Wall Street closed on Tuesday with widespread losses, again, due to fear of the rise in the inflation.

In Asia, Tokyo has also been carried away by the negative trend and has lost 1.61%; and Hong Kong, 0.75%; while Shanghai, rose 0.47%.

European equities, awaiting the release of the European Commission’s spring economic forecasts, started the day with slight changes: Frankfurt and Paris fell 0.02%, while Milan rose 0.10%.

London also advanced, 0.36%, despite knowing that the British GDP fell 1.5% in the first quarter.

In Spain, Iberdrola, which has published results today – it earned 1,025.2 million between January and March, 19.5% less -, fell a slight 0.09%.

Of the rest of large stocks, BBVA fell 0.40%; Inditex, 0.23%; Santander, 0.20%; Repsol, 0.15%; while Telefónica has no variation.

PharmaMar is the value that fell the lowest after the opening, 0.86%, while on the earnings side, Cellnex stands out, with an advance of 3.48%; and Fluidra, which adds 2.63%.

In the continuous market, Renta4 stands out with a fall of 2.12%, and the bottling company Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), with a rise of 3.58%.

In the commodity market, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, rises 0.41% at this time to $ 68.81 per barrel.

(c) EFE Agency