The Ibex 35 fails to get close to 9,200 integers and is trading flat this Friday

The IBEX 35 starts the last day of the week trading flat. Specifically, it rises by 0.05% to 9,146.3 points, like the rest of the European indices they wake up with hardly any variations: the Italian FTSE Mib is trading flat and the German Dax 30 stands out with a rise of 0.13%. For its part, the London FTSE 100 rose a slight 0.05%, the Euro Stoxx 50 0.02% and the Cac 40 0.03%.

Today will be the non-agricultural employment figures for the month of May, which will be released this afternoon in the US, the key appointment of the day for investors. “We believe that a good data should be well received by the markets although we do not rule out that, at least in the very short term, their reaction will be negative, as some investors interpret that if the labor market recovers, the Fed will begin to withdraw monetary stimulus earlier than expected, “said Link Securities analysts.

The Ibex 35 values ​​that increased the most early this Friday are Inmobiliaria Colonial with a revaluation of 1.13%, followed by ACS with a rise of 0.74%, PharmaMar a 0.14%.

Colonial will increase its stake in its French subsidiary, Société Foncière Lyonnaise (SFL), to a minimum of 94% through the acquisition of 12.9% of the subsidiary belonging to Predica and the launch of a mixed voluntary Tender Offer (OPA) in cash and shares on the remaining 5% held by minority shareholders of SFL.

On the contrary, the shares that lost the most were those of Melia Hotels, 0.69%, Siemens-Gamesa, 0.35%, and MERLIN Properties, 0.44%.

BlackRock has reduced its presence in Bankinter’s capital below 3%, specifically to 2.905%, a stake currently valued at around 122.7 million euros.

In the Continuous Market, Reno de Medici posted a 4.71% increase while eDreams Odigeo fell 2.73%.

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has given the green light to OHL’s capital increases within the framework of its refinancing and recapitalization plan, which aims to reduce leverage by 105 million and strengthen its equity by 180 million .

As for other macroeconomic news, the number of foreclosures on common homes soared 84.1% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period of 2020, to stand at 3,207, its highest figure in four years, according to the foreclosure statistics published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

For her part, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, assured this Thursday that she did not understand the decision of the United Kingdom to keep Spain as an amber country within its epidemiological traffic light and has shown confidence that the Government of Boris Johnson “reconsidered” by the “good vaccination data and epidemiological indicators.”

On the other hand, the finance ministers of the G7, which groups Canada, the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, in addition to having the presence of the EU, will meet in person in London this Friday and on Saturday with the goal of bringing positions closer to establishing the bases of the new international taxation, including the establishment of a universal minimum tax for large corporations.

According to Reuters, US President Joe Biden offered to scrap his corporate tax hike proposal during negotiations with Republicans, two sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, in what would be a major concession from the president. Democrat as he works to close an infrastructure deal.

Futures on Wall Street are trading flat with bearish pressure, with the exception of the Nasdaq which loses almost 0.20% at the opening time of the Spanish session.

Regarding the digitalization of the stock market, Six will consolidate the technological platforms of the Swiss and Spanish Stock Exchanges to offer greater speed, latency and capacity to Spanish clients, as reported by the firm this Friday.

Spain’s risk premium fell 0.53% to 65.25 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond stood at 0.47%.

The euro is down 0.12% against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.2115 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices are trading higher. Brent oil, a benchmark in Europe, adds 0.41% to $ 71.49 per barrel; while the US West Texas also rose 0.54% to $ 69.04.