Related news

With honey on the lips. This is how the Ibex 35 has remained after having accumulated 7,000 points in recent sessions and even exceeded the next hundred this Thursday. The lack of forcefulness of the European Central Bank When defining its muscle against the coronavirus, the ECB has snatched those laurels from an index that, however, has closed its first bullish month of 2020: in April it increases 2.02%.

The last crossing of this Thursday with a flavor of Friday, since the European exchanges do not open on May 1 due to the Labor Day holiday, has taken place at 6,922.3 points for the Ibex 35, which has lost 1.89% at the closure. The week that aimed to be the second best of the year has stayed in fourth, with gains of 4.6%.

The macro data that has come to light throughout the session in Europe and the US has not played in favor of the index either. In spite of everything, the selective has managed to shake off part of the punishment suffered in March, when the ECB also caused a setback much higher than Thursday, April 30.

Regarding this point, the last meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB and Lagarde’s speech They have provided little news and, according to analysts, once again fell short in showing their firm commitment to the integrity of the euro and the economic solvency of the Eurozone. Something that the US Fed did show on the penultimate day of the month.

To make matters worse, the forecast that the GDP of the Eurozone may fall up to 15% This year it has once again filled investors with fear.

Better, but insufficient

Lagarde’s forecasts, whose “whatever it takes” has been unconvincing for many investment firms, have been just the tip. The digestion of macroeconomic benchmarks grew heavier and heavier as the last session of the month progressed. The Spanish economy has contracted 4.1% year-on-year in the first quarter, significantly above the 3.2% expected by consensus and in line with the data published by other countries on the Old Continent in recent days.

And it is that France, Germany, the Eurozone and-once again- China have also disappointed with their data. Some analysis firms begin to consider that the recession could be more bulky from what had originally been discounted and investors have chosen to go as a bridge with the profits secured in their pockets. Without overlooking the uncertainty that the entry of several countries into the complex territory of the de-escalation from confinement and economic hibernation.

Banks in focus

At the corporate level, the focus of the weekly and monthly closure has been on the banks, which marked the index lunges with their own ups and downs. The investment advice cuts that have had to fit the Santander have translated into falls of 5.9%, while BBVA It has yielded 5.5% until losing 3 euros per share after having entered losses for provisions in the first quarter.

CaixaBank has yielded 4.1% after cutting 83% its profit, while the Sabadell It has managed to rise 1.5% against the current after convincing the markets with stronger accounts than expected.

The lack of concrete stimuli for European banking beyond more tools to facilitate the release of available capital for lending to companies and individuals has harshly punished the sector. Bankia it has lost 4.7% to move away once again from the reconquest of the euro.

In the monthly accumulated, the best are ACS (+ 32.1%), ArcelorMittal (+ 24%) and MoreMobile (+ 19.9%). The worst, Sabadell (-20.6%), Drives (-6.5%) and Red Eléctrica (4.6%).

The bonus does respond to Lagarde

The euro has continued to gain ground to the dollar, until reaching a change of 1,096 ‘green bills’. The gap reflects that investors have calibrated the very different tone used by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, and Lagarde in their respective appearances this April.

In the secondary fixed income market, the risk premium has relaxed after listening to Lagarde, who in what he has shown more determination is in the fight against speculative attacks on sovereign debt.

The spread has dropped to 134 points on the day the Treasury has to face the longest debt maturity of the year. The yield on the Spanish bond softens sharply to 0.76%, while the reference German ‘bund’ is trading at -0.58%.

.