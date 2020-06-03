The Ibex 35 continues its bullish streak. The Spanish stock market ended the day on Wednesday with a boost of 2.95%, which has led the selective to be located in the 7,626.4 points and to sign its third consecutive positive session, in a context marked by optimism about the advance of de-escalation and the economic reopening in different countries, including Spain.

The national parquet benchmark index has gained 218.3 points, that 2.95%, up to 7,600 points, which continues in levels from last March 11. Annual losses stand at 20.14%.

In a context in which the Chinese business activity It registered a strong rebound in May due to the lifting of the containment measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, according to the composite purchasing managers index (PMI), which has risen to 54.5 points from 47.6 the previous month, ranking for the first time since last January in expansive territory after registering its largest monthly increase since January 2011, with particular intensity in the services sector.

Protests in the US

Investors are still pending racial protests in America and, on the other, of the tensions between the North American country and China. In addition, they are waiting for the European Central Bank (ECB), at whose meeting this Thursday could announce new stimulus measures to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

In turn, it has been known that the companies of United States suppressed 2.76 million jobs during the past month of May, a figure that represents a substantial improvement compared to the loss of 19.55 million jobs registered in the private sector during the past month of April, according to data published by the consulting firm ADP, which feed the expectation of a more agile recovery than initially anticipated of the economy.

IAG at the helm

For his part, IAG has led the profits, with a rebound of 11.39%. Behind were Banco Sabadell (+ 7.72%), Mapfre (+ 7.71%), Ence (+ 7.65%), ACS (+ 6.8%) and Indra (+ 6.24%) They have also ended the day on the loss side.

Only Grifols (-3%) and Cellnex (-2.48%) were located in ‘red’ at the end of the day this Wednesday.

European squares

The rest of the European stock markets have also concluded the day with optimism. The Ftse 100 de London has bounced 2.64%, Cac 40 of Paris 3.27%, the Dax of Frankfurt 3.77% and the Mib of Milan 3.52%.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 37.14, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 39.6.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium it stood at 96 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.612%, while the price of the euro against the dollar remained at 1.1245 ‘green notes’.