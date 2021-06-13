The Ibex 35 exceeds 9,200 thanks to Grifols

The Ibex 35 ended the session with rises of 0.78%, in line with the rest of the European stock exchanges: the French Cac 40 registered a rise of 0.83%, the German Dax 30 rose 0.78%, the EuroStoxx50 0.75%, the FTSE 100 from London 0.65% and the Italian FTSE Mib 0.27%.

The consumer price index (CPI) in the United States rose 0.6% in May, which has placed the inflation rate at 5%the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. The year-on-year figure for May is the highest recorded in the US since August 2008.

The British newspaper The Sun reported yesterday that Boris Johnson could partially lift the restrictions on June 21 and adopt a mixed model, but the reopening is predictably postponed 9 days. The final decision will be made next Monday the 14th.

Grifols has starred in the biggest rise in the Ibex 35 this Friday, with a revaluation of 8.54% after learning that its competitor Vertex has paralyzed the clinical trial of one of its drugs.

They were followed by Amadeus with a revaluation of 3.20%, CIE Automotive by 3.13%, Solaria by 2.68% and Acerinox by 2.09%.

Bankinter and the European Investment Fund have signed an agreement whereby the European body will provide the Spanish entity with an unlimited guarantee of 350 million euros in order to mobilize up to 500 million euros in support of SMEs affected by the crisis of Covid-19 in Spain and Portugal, as reported by the bank in a statement.

The values ​​that have fallen the most this Friday have been Enagás with a fall of 1.42%, Colonial 1.25%, Aena 0.57%, Banco Sabadell 0.56% and Caixabank 0.54%.

The new Almirall shares from the paid-up capital increase through which its flexible dividend program is implemented have been admitted to trading this Friday on the Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In the Continuous Market, the biggest rise was that of Reno De Medici with an increase of 8.51%, Grifols B a 8.36% and Técnicas Reunidas a 6.67%. Nicolás Correas has left 3.39%, Oryzon 3.30% and GAM 3.03%.

OHL is in advanced negotiations for the sale of its entire 49% stake in the Old War Office project in London to its current partner, 57 Whitehall Investments, a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group, as reported this Friday to the National Commission of the Stock Market (CNMV).

On the other hand, the first settlement of the new Tax on Certain Digital Services, known as the ‘Google rate’, will take place between July 1 and August 2 of this year, according to the Order of the Ministry of Finance published this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 2.3% in April compared to the previous month, when it had grown by 2.1%, which represents the largest increase in activity since July 2020 as a result of the lifting of restrictions, according to data published by the National Statistics Office (ONS).

The Spanish risk premium is reduced to 62.90 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.35%.

The euro depreciates against the dollar by 0.62% and is exchanged at 1.2097 ‘greenbacks’.

OPEC kept its forecast for oil demand for 2021 at 6 million barrels a day, a total of 96.6 million barrels a day. It improved its supply forecast from non-member countries by 100,000 barrels a day, to a total of 800,000 barrels a day, an average of 64.7 million barrels a day.

Oil prices rise slightly this Friday. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, adds 0.36% to $ 72.70 per barrel, while West Texas rises 0.88% to $ 70.76.

Global oil consumption will exceed the pre-Covid-19 pandemic level by the end of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which has warned that the recovery will be uneven not only between regions, but also between sectors. and products.

Gold yields 0.45% and loses $ 1,900 and, for its part, one bitcoin is equivalent to $ 39,960.6.