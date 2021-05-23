The Ibex 35 exceeds 9,200 points: analysis of all values

The Ibex 35 maintains intact the structure of increasing highs and lows despite (1) overbought readings and (2) reduction in very short-term trading activity.

Ibex 35 in daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, Stochastic oscillator and trading volume

Trading Day 2021. Short-term ideas

In this sense, we can maintain a constructive attitude as long as the price series does not consolidate below the previous growing minimum located at 8,804 points, a level that is an approximation to its simple moving average of 40 periods or the medium term, as well as the increasing guideline accelerated originating from 6,329 points.

