TheIBEX 35has started the session this Friday witha 1.28% drop, which has led the selective to be located in the6,598.10 pointsat 9.01 am, after learning thatChinaIt will not set any growth target for the economy this year, something that has not happened since 1990, as a consequence of the “great economic uncertainty” related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was stated by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in his opening speech to the National People’s Congress (ANP), the annual session of the Chinese Parliament. The Chinese economy has suffered a 6.8% drop in the first quarter as a consequence of the restrictions imposed by thepandemiccoronavirus.

Likewise, the National People’s Congress will debate a controversialnational security law for Hong Kongthat it would ban any activity linked to sedition, secession or terrorism, in a clear message of Beijing’s control over the territory after the biggest protests in more than two decades.

All this in a context marked by thetensions between the United States and China with accusations about the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, which could lead to a trade war, which has been noticed on the Asian stock markets, with falls of more than 5% for the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong and 1.89% for Shanghai.

After closing practically flat yesterday (+ 0.04%), the Ibex 35 began the day on Friday in a negative, in line with the rest of European places, trying to hold on to the psychological level of 6,600 points and with most of values ​​in red.

In the early stages of the session, Sabadell led the falls, with a decrease of 3%, followed by Meliá Hotels International (-2.36%), Acerinox (-2.34%), Repsol (-1.97%) , Bankia (-1.56%) and ArcelorMittal (-1.48%), while on the opposite side were Indra (+ 0.89%), Siemens Gamesa (+ 0.65%) and Aena (+0 , 48%).

In this scenario, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 32.08 at 9.01 am, after falling 5.45%, while brent crude, a benchmark for Europe , marked a price of $ 34.52, with a decrease of 4.44%.

Likewise, the European stock markets opened the session with negative behavior, with falls of over 1% for Frankfurt, Paris and London.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium advanced to 121 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.699%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0915 ‘green notes’.

