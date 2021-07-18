The Ibex 35 drops 1.52% and touches the lows of the last three months

The nerves are on the surface in the market. Investors are faced with the scenarios they fear the most: uncontrolled inflation and the possibility that the economic recovery will be faced. So faced with this situation, the market has chosen to collect profits in practically all European stock exchanges, but also in the American ones.

China’s GDP data has been worse than analysts expected. Specifically, it increased by 7.9% -two tenths lower than expected- which is far from the 18.2% reached the previous quarter. As if that were not enough, in Germany we have also seen growth data that have been weaker than expected.

Faced with this situation, the Ibex 35 has deepened in the falls this Thursday, it is once again the one that has had the worst performance in the Old Continent and has gone down to the minimums reached in the month of April. A drop of 1.44% in the 8,554 integers. So far this week we have a decrease of 2%, which reduces annual growth to just over 5%.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

Siemens Gamesa stands out today within the selective. Its profit warning has caused the energy company to have plummeted to 17%, although the closing has set a drop of 14.3% at 22.55 euros per share. Inditex has also fallen, 5.2% followed by Solaria, which fell 4.6%.

The values ​​linked to the tourism sector have also been hit hard. Meliá Hotels has fallen 3.55%, IAG has fallen 3.43% and Aena has fallen slightly more than 1.7%.

If we analyze the rest of the European markets we see that the situation is exactly as complicated. The Ftse 100 fell 1.15%, the German DAX fell 1% and the Parisian CAC 40 lost 1.14%.

In the United States the situation does not improve much either. The Dow Jones rose a timid 0.10%, but the S&P 500 fell 0.19% and the Nasdaq 100 lost half a percentage point.

Look at what some analysts are already saying on the other side of the Atlantic, where they are already talking about the exhaustion of a market that has been at highs for weeks. This means that a short-term correction may be approaching.

A mixed situation that we have seen in the Asian markets with the Tokyo Stock Exchange cutting 1.20% and the Hong Kong stock has risen by close to one percentage point.