The Ibex 35 doubts in the middle of the session but maintains 9,100 points

The IBEX 35 continues this Monday with a slight rise of 0.05% to 9,150 points in a transition day for the main European and American markets. With the results season almost over, in the absence of Inditex, among others, it seems that the Spanish selective is trying to consolidate today, among doubts, until the GDP figure for the Euro zone is known tomorrow.

Mixed session on the European stock markets. The French Cac loses 0.19%; the London FTSE 100, 0.30%; the Italian index adds 0.24% and the German Dax, 0.04%. The Eurostoxx yields 0.12%.

Regarding macroeconomic figures, the number of employees in large companies fell by 2.8% in March compared to the same month of 2020, while total sales, deflated and corrected for seasonal and calendar variations, increased by 9, 6%, according to the latest data on Sales, Employment and Salaries in large companies published by the Tax Agency.

On the other hand, Fundación La Caixa, El Corte Inglés, Inditex, Telefónica, Santander and Mercadona are the companies that will contribute the most to the recovery of GDP and generation after the crisis derived from the pandemic, as well as to the creation of an economic model digital and sustainable, according to the Business Success Advice study.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 are Telefonica, which rises 2.36%; Inditex, 1.45% and Fluidra, 1.42%.

It should be noted that next Wednesday, May 19, will be the last day to be eligible for dividends from Caixabank (0.74%) and Mapfre, which both companies will pay on Monday 24 of the same month.

For its part, on the bearish side, Pharmamar stands out, with a fall of 1.91%; Aena, 1.73% and IAG, 1.7%

Abengoa, for its part, has received a final offer from the TerraMar fund for its company Abenewco 1, to which it transferred the most valuable assets and activities of the parent company, conditional on the rescue of the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) , for an amount of 249 million euros, and to the authorization of the current financial creditors, as reported by the company.

In addition, Acciona has begun the execution of one of the largest contracts in its history, that of the expansion of the Vancouver metro (Canada), which it will have to develop in consortium with the Italian Ghella during the next four years before the inauguration of the new line in 2025.

In the Continuous Market, DIA leads the advances with a rise of 6.4%, Ercros 4.97% and Service Point 4.76%. Alantra left 3.44% and Clinica Baviera, 3.31%.

Spain’s risk premium increases this Monday to 72.95 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond rises to 0.6%.

The euro yields slightly against the dollar by 0.01% and is exchanged at 1.2148 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices rise more than 3%. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rises to $ 68.89 per barrel, while the US West Texas advances to $ 65.58.

Stock market closure in Latin America

Despite the recovery of the Colonial pipeline after last week’s cyberattack, the North American capital suffers from fuel cuts over the weekend, which could generate more volatility in financial markets.

However, and after a somewhat convulsive week due to the inflation data of the northern neighbor, the region ended the last day with increases.

The greenback fell 0.5% against a basket of six top-order currencies, following weaker-than-expected retail sales data. Thus, the Mexican peso managed to close below 20 pesos per dollar, a gain of 0.31%, although it remains to be seen what happens in the June elections. For the moment, Banxico has kept the reference rate unchanged at 4%, which serves as a driver for the stock index to rise 0.8%, highlighting the industrial and financial sectors.

For its part, the Brazilian real appreciated 0.78%, but a weekly decline of 0.85%, with the Bovespa index climbing 0.93% on Friday. The Chilean peso and the Colombian peso also strengthened, rising close to 1%, and the stock markets of both countries were the highlights of the day, with increases of 2.94% for the Chilean and 2.18% for the Colombian. while investors gave a vote of confidence to the possible renegotiation of Argentina’s debt with the IMF, boosting the Merval 4.23%.