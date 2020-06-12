The investors walk the path of consolidation despite its many resistances. The decline comes to Europe after the comebacks accumulated in the last sessions when a new weaker macro data battery than expected in Germany. The IBEX 35, which at the opening was fighting for the conquest of 7,900 points, at the closing yields 1.82% to 7,752.3 points.

After sessions dodging losses, Germany’s trade balance figures have ended up betraying investors for the profit harvest. The the country’s trade surplus has contracted to 3.2 trillion euros, when analysts expected about 10 billion.

Not even the revised reading of the first quarter GDP of the Eurozone The direction of the stock markets in the region has changed. And that their reading has improved to -3.1% in the interannual rate, a tenth less drop than announced so far.

So much so that only five stocks manage to trade in green this Tuesday within the Ibex 35. In front of those that advance against the current, Grifols, which earns 2.9%. Siemens Gamesa (+ 0.9%) and MoreMobile (+ 0.7%) add to the comeback, so that the second distance from the 22.5 euros per share that the KKR and Cinven funds have offered up to now. Cellnex (+ 0.6%) e Iberdrola (+ 0.2%) also opt for profits.

The one that first became resistance of the selective, becomes its red lantern: IAG falls 6.3% at the close after rebounding sessions. Ence (-5.2%) and Repsol (-5%) complete the most bearish podium of the session, although banking and tourism stocks are among the most penalized.

ACS yields 3.1% after having closed a bond placement for 750 million euros. With a force greater than 4.9% falls Mediaset Spain after it became known that its Vivendi shareholders have once again contested the shareholders’ meeting in which its merger project with the group’s Italian parent company was approved.

In the raw materials market, Brent oil continues to retrace the rebound achieved by the OPEC + agreement to extend its global production cut. This Tuesday, 0.5% down, the barrel struggles to hold the $ 40.

The gold He strengthens his passage through the investors’ box and recovers the level of $ 1,720. It also contributes to that the US currency continues to lose ground on the eve of a new action by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Thus, the euro accumulates another 0.5% upwards to 1,135 ‘greenbacks’.

The risk premium rebound to 92 basis points. Spanish ten-year bonds offer a yield of 0.58% to their holders, while German ‘bunds’ at the same maturity set rates of -0.33%. The Public Treasury held an auction on Tuesday in which has placed 6,885 million in letters at six months and one year, with costs significantly more friendly than in the previous auction of this reference and the first syndicated bond 20 years in its history.