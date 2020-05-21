The selective principal of the Spanish Stock Market, the Ibex 35, has dawned this Thursday with a drop of around 1% thus struggling to maintain 6,600 points in a session in which investors fear the new tensions generated between the USA and China, and in which they will be awaiting the publication of new macroeconomic data such as the May PMIs.

Specifically, the President of the United States, Donald Trump has once again lashed out at China on account of its management of the coronavirus pandemic and has assured that the authorities of the Asian country could have stopped “the plague” but “they did not”.

The president has pointed out that the “disinformation” and the “propaganda attack” in the United States and Europe is a “disgrace” and has assured that “everything comes from above”, in a veiled reference to the President of China, Xi Jinping. “They could have stopped the plague easily, but they did not,” he settled.

On the other hand, investors remain vigilant to the economic reopening progressively in different countries, including Spain, and will be pending in addition to the conference to be offered this Thursday by the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, Jerome Powell, on the Covid-19.

In fact, Powell will speak just a day after the Fed’s minutes are known., in which the agency warns that the workers and households with the lowest incomes will be the most affected by the crisis caused by the Covid-19, while not completely ruling out the occurrence of a second outbreak of the virus in the North American country. .

After closing this Wednesday with a rise of 1.13%, the Ibex 35 started the day on Thursday in a negative attempt hold on to the psychological bound of 6,600 points and with most of the values ​​in red.

In the first bars of the session, Bankia led the falls, with a decrease of 3.3%, followed by Meliá Hotels International (-2.98%), Amadeus (-2.96%), Colonial (-2.85%), BBVA (-2.8%) and Ferrovial (-2.6%), while Siemens Gamesa (+2, 61%), Viscofan (+ 1.38%), Acciona (+ 0.74%) and Aena (+ 0.63%).

Europe

In this scenario, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 34.09 at 9.01 am, after rising 1.8%, while brent crude, a benchmark for Europe , marked a price of $ 36.26, with an increase of 1.43%.

Likewise, lhe European exchanges have opened the day with negative behavior, with falls of over 1% for Frankfurt and Paris, while London fell 0.7%.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium advanced to 119 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.719%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0976 ‘green notes’.