The Ibex 35 cuts to mid-session before the US employment data

The IBEX 35 is trading 0.12% down to 9,170.7 points. Europe, also in red. The French Cac 40 cut a 0.17%, the Euro Stoxx 50 a 0.20%, the London FTSE 100 a 0.70%, the Mib FTSE 0.10% and the German Dax 30 a 0.20% .

On today’s macroeconomic agenda, Spanish investors will be watching the US employment data, after the bad numbers of April. In this sense, the ADP company will release the private job creation figures for the month of May in the country, a figure that analysts expect will exceed 600,000 new jobs.

“Any figure that is too far from the consensus estimate, especially if it falls below expectations, can cause some tension in the equity and fixed income markets both in the United States and, for ‘sympathy’, in the Europeans “, they emphasize from Link Securities.

The growth of business activity in Spain during last May accelerated to its highest level since November 2006, according to the Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which rose to 59.2 points from 55.2 of the previous month, after the lifting of restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

As for the private sector in the euro zone, it accelerated in May to the highest since February 2018. Specific, the service sector activity index climbed in May to 55.2 points, compared to 50.5 the previous month, its best reading in almost three years, while the manufacturing data rose to 63.1 points from 62.9 in April, its best reading in the entire historical series, which dates back to 1997.

The best activity data was observed in May in Ireland, where PMI rose to 21-year highs, and Spain, while Italy, despite posting the best PMI reading in 39 months, was the least robust economy in May.

Yesterday, after the publication of the Beige Book, the Fed, in the last month, observed a higher than expected growth of the US economy and a general increase in inflationary pressures. “The impact of the publication of this report on the US stock market on Wednesday was marginal,” the same analysts emphasize.

The values ​​of the Ibex 35 that increased the most this Thursday PharmaMar is 1.91%, Banco Sabadell is 1% and Viscofan is 0.70%, while the falls of MERLIN Properties, which cut 2.27%, IAG (Iberia), 2.22% and Fluidra, stand out, 1.82%.

Almirall has paid a cash remuneration to its shareholders of approximately 11.8 million euros within the framework of its flexible dividend program, as reported by the company on Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Bankinter and the Spanish Hydrogen Association (AeH2) have signed a collaboration agreement with the aim that associated companies can access financing for projects related to the production, marketing or distribution of hydrogen, for a global amount of up to 100 million euros. euros.

The CEO of Banco Sabadell, César González-Bueno, has acquired a total of 775,435 shares of the entity for a total of 496,278.4 euros.

Electric companies continue to trade in negative territory: Iberdrola cut 0.14% and Endesa, 0.77%.

The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has imposed a fine of 1.35 million euros on Iberdrola Clientes (the Iberdrola Group’s free market marketer), for failing to comply with the consumer protection measures established by the regulations sectorial.

In other words, Iberdrola has requested from the Ministry for Ecological Transition the environmental scope of two offshore wind farms of 490 megawatts (MW) each off the Galician coast, the San Cibrao and San Brandán projects.

In the Continuous Market, eDreams revalued 6.01% while Renta Corporación dropped 5.11%.

Grupo Insur has announced that it will carry out an increase in share capital charged to reserves for an amount of 3.39 million euros by issuing and putting into circulation 1.69 million new ordinary shares with a par value of two euros each. they.

In Spain, the Public Treasury, a body dependent on the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, expects to capture between 4,750 million and 6,250 million euros in government bonds and obligations this Thursday, thus starting the June issues.

Spain’s risk premium fell 0.31% to 65.25 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond stood at 0.46%.

On the other hand, Spain has celebrated the suspension of United States tariffs on Spanish products due to the digital rate, As reported this Thursday by the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce, which has highlighted that the Government’s negotiations with the Joe Biden administration have managed to get nine products out of the list penalized by the North American country.

The euro is listed in red against the dollar and is traded at 1.2186 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices are trading higher in the Spanish mid-session. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rises 0.17% to $ 71.41 per barrel; while the US West Texas adds 0.13% to $ 68.87.