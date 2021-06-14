the Ibex 35 cuts more than 0.7% and is placed below 9,150 integers

Futures: the Ibex 35 falls and is placed below 9,150 integers

Companies

Deutsche Bank improves Grifols recommendation from “hold” to “buy” (.)

Aena will put all its available capacity awaiting the British tourist in July (Five Days)

Repsol lands in the US with the largest solar plant in New York (elEconomista)

Godia and Haro team up with Everwood to create a photovoltaic giant (Expansion)

Telefónica awards Nokia and Ericsson its 5G in Spain (Expansion); Telefónica loses 130,000 television clients before the push of Netflix (Vozpópuli)

Royal Dutch Shell is evaluating the sale of its stakes in the largest oil field in the United States, the Permian Basin (.)

Economy and politics

Rising tensions between the UK and the European Union threatened to overshadow the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit on Sunday, as London accused France of making “offensive” comments saying that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK ( .)

The G7 rebukes China and demands an investigation into the origin of COVID-19 (.); The G7 agrees to end state support for coal by the end of 2021 (.)

Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoin when miners use more clean energy (.)

Israel marks the end of an era after Netanyahu’s departure and a new government led by Bennett (.)

The Bank of Japan is keen to keep its money taps wide open and may expand its pandemic relief programs next week to support a fragile economic recovery, reinforcing expectations that it will lag behind. the rest of the great powers in the reduction of monetary policies in crisis mode (.)

Schedule

POLITICS

– The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, travels to Brussels to attend the NATO summit

– The Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, meets with the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres (1120h), and later both appear at a press conference in the Canary Islands (1300h)

DEBT AUCTIONS

– The Treasury announces the placement target in the auctions scheduled for the week

DIVIDENDS

– Prim distributes a complementary dividend payable in 2020 of 0.202 euros gross per share

EVENTS

– The president of the Spanish Banking Association, José Mª Roldán, participates in a New Economy forum (0900h)

– The Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, visits the Scientific Park of the University of Las Palmas (1400h)

BANKING

– The Bank of Spain publishes the presentation of the macroeconomic projections of the Spanish economy (1400h)

– Banking appeal data to the ECB for May (0900h)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

. Poll

Prior

11:00

Euro Zone

Industrial Production MM

Apr

0.3%

0.1%

11:00

Euro Zone

Industrial Production YY

Apr

37.4%

10.9%

Financial markets

Stock markets around the world held firm near their all-time highs, while US bond yields flirted with the lowest levels in the past three months, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to continue its messages favorable to ultra-relaxed monetary policy later this week.

Oil prices remained near multi-year highs, supported by improving demand outlooks as increased COVID-19 vaccination helped remove travel restrictions.