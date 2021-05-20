The Ibex 35 could recover 9,100 points throughout the session

Companies

Criteria’s plan to increase its stake in Naturgy clashes with IFM’s offer, according to a source close to the process (Reuters)

Orcel’s claim to Santander could be up to 67 million euros instead of 112 million (Reuters)

PwC requests an injection of funds into Abengoa to approve the accounts (Cinco Días)

Economy and politics

President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his proposal to invest $ 174 billion in electric vehicles, urging automakers not to make zero-emission vehicles abroad for American consumers. (Reuters)

The IEA says investors should not finance new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century. (Reuters)

Israel bombarded Gaza with airstrikes and Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets across the border, with no clear signs of an imminent ceasefire, despite international calls to end more than a week of fighting. (Reuters)

Spain approves a Pfizer injection for those under 60 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine (El País)

Schedule

Politics

– The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, attends the plenary session of the Congress (0900h)

– The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, meets with the Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, in Madrid (1300h)

– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, appears in the Economic Affairs Committee of Congress to present the annual report of the Bank of Spain (1630h)

– The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, appears in the congressional justice commission to report on the 2030 Justice Plan (1700h)

Gaskets

– Zardoya Otis holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting exclusively online (1200h)

Dividends

– Merlin Properties Socimi distributes a dividend charged to the 2020 share premium reserve for an amount of 0.30 euros gross per share

Read more

– Zambal Spain Socimi pays a 2020 interim dividend of 0.043 euros gross per share

Companies

– The trial is held between the Italian banker, Andrea Orcel, against the Santander bank for the bank’s withdrawal from its offer as CEO (1000h)

Central banks

– The FED publishes the minutes of its Open Market Committee meeting held on April 27-28

Events (edit)

– The Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, participates in the Confederal Congress of the UGT also in Valencia (1700h)

– The Fitur 2021 international tourism fair starts in Madrid, inaugurated by the Minister of Industrial and Tourism, Reyes Maroto (1115h)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

08:00

United Kingdom

CPI MM

Apr

0.6%

0.3%

08:00

United Kingdom

CPI YY

Apr

1.4%

0.7%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPI MM

Apr

0.8%

0.3%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPI YY

Apr

2.4%

1.5%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPIX YY

Apr

1.6%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Input Prices MM NSA

Apr

1.1%

1.3%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Input Prices YY NSA

Apr

9.0%

5.9%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Output Prices MM NSA

Apr

0.5%

0.5%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Output Prices YY NSA

Apr

3.5%

1.9%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Core Output MM NSA

Apr

0.4%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Core Output YY NSA

Apr

1.7%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP Final MM

Apr

0.6%

0.9%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP Final YY

Apr

1.6%

1.6%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP-X F, E, A, T Final MM

Apr

0.6%

0.6%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP-X F, E, A & T Final YY

Apr

0.8%

0.8%

Financial markets

Asian stocks fell and cryptocurrencies widened their losses, as uncertainty about inflation prompts investors to reduce their exposure to riskier assets for now.

Oil prices fell for a second day on the possibility of a return to Iranian supplies and investors shorting on speculation that fear of inflation could lead the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which that could limit economic growth.