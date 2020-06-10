Inditex has reported today that in its first fiscal quarter, period between February and April, registered losses of 409 million euros, compared to the net profit of 734 million obtained in the same period of the previous year.

The first quarter result includes a provision for the conclusion of the space optimization program for € 308 million. Without that provision, Inidtex’s losses would be reduced to 175 million.

In the day of this Wednesday, the European indices have turned downwards again in a day in which Wall Street has not accompanied either waiting for what theUS Federal Reserve.

In principle, the Fed is not expected to modify its main monetary policy parameters.: interest rates and amount of its asset purchase programs, although it is feasible that in the press conference after the meeting, its president, Jerome Powell, elaborate on possible new tools that the institution could use in the event that it consider necessary.

The euro rebounds against the dollar 0.19% and exchanged at 1,1354 ‘greenbacks’.

The Ibex 35 has led the falls among the European indexes with its 1.14%, followed by the Italian FTSE Mib that has left 0.86%, the French Cac 40 0.82%, the German Dax 30 a 0, 7%, the Euro Stoxx 50 0.55% and the FTSE 100 London 0.1%.

In the Ibex 35, Cellnex has appreciated by 3.59%, Bankia by 3.07%, Inditex by 1.91%, Siemens Gamesa by 1.57% and Acciona by 1.11%. Together with these five values, only two more have ended positive: Grifols has risen 0.79% and MásMóvil 0.09%.

The values ​​that have fallen the most have been IAG with a drop of 7.16%, Mediaset 6.32%, Meliá Hotels 4.95%, ACS 4.3% and Bankinter 4.12%.

Among the companies that weigh the most in the Spanish selective have seen falls in Banco Santander with a decrease of 2.8%, BBVA has left 2.79%, Amadeus 2.4%, Iberdrola 1.62%, Telefónica 1.23% and Repsol 0.87%.

At Continuous Market, the biggest rise was in DIA, which registered a rise of 9.8%, PharmaMar 4.15% and Codere 2.67%. Pescanova has dropped 8.86%, Quabit 8.62% and IAG 7.16%.

Spain’s risk premium has risen 5.43% to 100.9 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond rises to 0.68%.

In the raw materials market, Oil prices rise at the end of the European session. Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that oil and distillate inventories in the United States increased by 8.4 million barrels in the week to June 5, to 539.4 million barrels, against expectations from analysts for a decrease of 1.7 million barrels.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe, rises 0.76% to $ 40.91 per barrel, while US West Texas rises 1.1% to $ 38.66.

