The Ibex 35 consolidates at 9,100 points supported by banks

The Ibex 35 stabilizes at 9,100 points this week based on a positive banking sector that stands out for its evolution and upward dynamics. Sergio Ávila, IG analyst, highlights in an interview with Investment Strategies that “the strength of the Spanish banking sector and the importance of seeking refuge in real estate in a context such as the current one, as well as the interest of tourist values”. In addition, the expert adds that “BBVA maintains its upward trend intact and Bankinter, in the short-term corrective phase “.

The entity chaired by Carlos Torres is one of the most important values ​​of the week since there are different opinions about their expectations. The Swiss broker UBS gives it a potential bearish of 4% while Citi gives it a potential upside of 11%. According to analyst Antonio Espín, BBVA is hitting the resistance of the 5 and the value is apparently strong. Upward movement, corrective phase and the rally could only have started ”and predicts that“ it could approach 6.50 euros per share ”.

Bankinter remains immersed this week in a correction phase since the bank’s price is approaching medium-term levels of support, the violation of which would begin to damage the medium-term structure, updating downward targets to the area around the 4,025 or 3,992 euros per share.

Another aspect that has had a decisive influence on the Spanish stock index comes from the European Central Bank (ECB), which has ensured that it does not see inflation risk and has announced the acceleration of the purchase of debt for the next quarter. This announcement allows the Ibex 35 to focus on improving growth expectations without fear of inflationary pressures. The body led by Christine Lagarde continues with the roadmap planned within the framework of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), with an endowment that reaches 1.85 billion euros until the end of March 2022 at least.

Another company noted in the Ibex 35 this week for its positive trend is Almirall. the company that has the growth engines ready and a healthy balance sheet. According to María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, “Almirall has an innovative pipeline with significant value in the medium term. Without a doubt, his business has great potential and the company is very well positioned ”. In addition, it ensures that “it maintains a robust balance sheet with the capacity to finance its growth without incurring debt tensions.”

The second component of the Spanish stock market that appears is Melia Hotels, which, although it foresees a significant boost in its activity derived from the increasing evolution of vaccination, continues with debt problems. According to María Mira, “the entity will need a minimum of 2 exercises to overcome the impact of the pandemic since the risk comes from a very high leverage that must be managed prudently, but without limiting investments and growth.”

Finally, in the international arena, the publication of the results of the Consumer Price index in the United States stands out, which brought with it an upward opening of the Wall Street indices, among which stood out the rise of more than 20 points by the Daw Jones, confirming that, like the ECB, nor they fear that growth will lead to long-term inflationary pressure.

