The Ibex 35 has concluded the day of this Thursday with a 5.04% crash, the second largest drop in the selective since the state of alarm was decreed by the expansion of the coronavirus in the middle of last March, standing at 7,278 integers.

The index, which suffered the largest decline in its history (-14%) Last March 12, in fear of the health crisis and that it collapsed about 8% on the first trading day (March 16) after the declaration of the state of alarm, it has returned to star in another important crash this Thursday.

Investors have launched to sell after the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to keep interest rates in a target range of between 0% and 0.25%, thus confirming the advances made by its president, Jerome Powell, that they would not register negative rates.

In this sense, the US central bank stressed that is “committed” to using the full range of tools available to you to support the United States economy with the goal of price stability and full employment.

Regarding macroeconomic developments, the Fed downgraded its outlook across the board. Thus, consider that United States GDP will plummet 6.5% in 2020, compared to the forecast for December to grow 2%.

However, by 2021 the US central bankers they expect the economy to rebound 5%. Regarding unemployment, they estimate that the country will close the year with an unemployment rate of 9.3%, compared to the 3.5% estimated in December. In 2021, unemployment will still remain at 6.5%.

In Spain, the public tender offer launched by Six Group over the entire capital of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) it has finally been accepted by 93.16% of the shareholders. The operation was announced in November last year.

In this stage, only got rid of the ‘red’ Grifols, which is up 0.25%. The rest of the securities have closed in negative, highlighting the decreases in IAG (-9.44%), Banco Santander (-9.3%), Banco Sabadell (-9.29%), Meliá (-7.46%) , ACS (-7.45%) and Siemens Gamesa (-6.98%).

European exchanges They have followed the same line as the Ibex 35, with falls of 3.75% for the Ftse 100 in London, 4.33% for the Cac 40 in Paris, 3.98% for the Dax in Frankfurt and 4, 44% for the Milan Mib.

The barrel of oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, corrected 8% and fell to $ 36.4, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, marked a price of 38.84 euros, after falling by almost a 7%.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium it expanded to 102 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.625%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1366 “green notes”.