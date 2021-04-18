The Ibex 35 closes the week with increases and achieves 8,600 points

The IBEX 35 ended the session this Friday with a rise of 0.49% to 8,613.5 points. The rest of the stock indices also finished notable increases: the German Dax 30 registered a rise of 1.37%, the EuroStoxx50 0.99%, the FTSE Mib 0.88%, the French Cac 40 0, 85%, the London FTSE 100 0.52% and the Ibex 35 0.49%.

China grew 18.3% in the first quarter of the year, although the reading was slightly below expectations, while retail sales rebounded strongly last month.

Eurozone inflation accelerated in March, as advanced data had previously shown, driven mainly by the rise in prices of services and energy, data from the European Union statistical office, Eurostat, showed on Friday.

Eurostat confirmed its previous estimates, according to which consumer prices in the 19 countries that share the euro rose 0.9% month-on-month, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.3%, compared to year-on-year increases of 0 , 9% registered in January and February.

On a business level, German car and truck maker Daimler managed to increase its first quarter operating profit more than analysts expected thanks to rising vehicle prices and strong demand in China.

CIE Automotive has led the increases this Friday in the Ibex with an increase of 9.52% after the results of Daimler, ArcelorMittal has scored 3.11%, Siemens Gamesa 1.95%, Telefónica 1.56% and Banco Sabadell 1.55%.

On the downside, Grifols dropped 2.51%, PharmaMar 1.25%, Amadeus 1.15%, Indra 1.07% and Enagás 0.81%.

Bankinter Investment will continue with the development and launch of alternative investment vehicles, as confirmed by Bankinter’s Investment Banking area after having agreed with Plenium Partners the sale of the Helia renewable energy fund to the Canadian Northland Power for 1,100 million euros.

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.

What’s more, Línea Directa includes more than fifteen risks related to its activity in its IPO brochure, before it goes public on April 29 and the company becomes independent from Bankinter, separating the insurance business from the banking business, a plan that had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.

In the real estate sector, Neinor Homes has launched a debt issue of 300 million euros with an annual fixed interest of 4.5%, to be paid semi-annually, and maturing in October 2026, with the aim of amortizing Quabit’s liabilities of up to 158 million euros that it will integrate after its absorption.

Regarding remuneration, Acerinox’s general meeting of shareholders has approved the distribution of a dividend for the amount of 0.50 euros per share corresponding to fiscal year 2020, to be paid on June 3. In this way, the steel company will distribute a total remuneration to its shareholders of 135,273 million euros among the more than 270,546 million shares.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest rise was that of Gestamp with an increase of 5.33%, Reno de Medici a 3.23% and Airtificial a 2.98%. Adolfo Domínguez has left 5.32%, Nyesa 3.70% and Codere 2.91%.

On the other hand, Unicaja Banco and Liberbank shareholders will receive 19,397 million euros in dividends this Friday. It will be the last time that part of the profits of each entity will be distributed independently, since the next time the merger will have been completed and they will be a single group. The Andalusian bank’s shareholders will pocket a payment of 11.54 million euros, prior to the registration of the merger with Liberbank. Where appropriate, Liberbank shareholders will be paid the same day with a dividend of 7,857 million euros.

The ministers of Economy and Finance of the European Union (Ecofin) have evaluated this Friday the progress for the launch of the recovery fund of 800,000 million euros fifteen days before the end of the deadline to send the reform and investment plans, something that no government has yet done, and with the fear that the first aid will be delayed due to the problems in Germany and Poland to ratify the plan.

In this sense, the president of Inditex, Pablo Isla, has made a call to reach the “highest degree of consensus possible” in the execution of European funds for the Next Generation recovery that will arrive in Spain and that must be accompanied by reforms to improve the competitiveness of the Spanish economy.

During his speech at a Eurofi event, the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, has urged banks and regulators to continue to closely monitor possible risks that emerge from now on, when the global economy enters the next phase of the crisis generated by Covid-19.

The risk premium in Spain is reduced to 65.70 points, while the interest on the 10-year Spanish bond rises to 0.39%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar 0.10% and it is exchanged at 1.1981 ‘greenbacks’.

Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, fell 0.22% to $ 66.83, while the US WTI lost 0.52% to $ 63.19.