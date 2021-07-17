The Ibex 35 closes the week in free fall near the 8,500 support

The Spanish selective has not been able to maintain the rises and closes the day again below the lows of three months ago, holding the support of 8,500 at the last moment after reaching 8,425 intraday. The rest of the European indices are also trading this Friday with decreases: the IBEX 35 leaves an important 0.24%, the London FTSE 100 and the Mib FTSE 0.23% and 0.47% respectively, the French CAC 40 It fell 0.73%, as for the EURO STOXX 50, it was negative 0.69% and the German Dax 30 0.67%.

In this tough week for the European stock markets and, more specifically, for the selective Spanish, the Ibex 35 has chained its third consecutive week in the red, leaving almost 4% since last Friday, with Siemens Gamesa as the big loser of the week within the Spanish stock market due to the new US tariffs and the downward adjustment of its forecasts.

The most bearish values ​​of the Ibex 35 at the close of the session this Friday are ArcelorMittal and Banco Sabadell that left 3.79% and Fluidra followed closely with 2.82%. On the contrary, the stocks with a positive close are PharmaMar with 2.59%, Melia Hotels with 1.61% and Aena with 1.56%.

Among the representatives of the banking sector on the Ibex 35, Caixabank shares registered a 2.48% decrease, while those of Banco Santander and BBVA also fell 2.66% and 2.04%, respectively. In turn, Banco Sabadell recorded a drop of 4.04% and Bankinter 1.66%.

In the Continuous Market, the securities with the greatest increase in the mid-session this Friday were Tubos Reunidos, 5.93%, Development Rights, 4.84%, and Inmobiliaria del Sur, 4.84%. At the other extreme, those that fell the most were ENCE 9.09%, DIA Rights 6.52% and Ercros 3.48%

From the business side, Banco Santander acquires the parent company of the American fixed income broker Amherst Pierpont for 500 million euros.

For its part, Caixabank Asset Management (Caixabank AM) has integrated Bankia Fondos after its registration this Friday in the registry of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), as indicated by the company in a statement.

Insurers place an additional 2.25% of Acciona Energía among qualified for 198 million euros.

Shell and Scottish Power, owned by Iberdrola, announced on Friday that they were joining forces to apply for the development of large-scale floating wind farms off the coast of Scotland.

Lar Espana closes the issuance of 400 million euros of green bonds with strong demand.

Salaries agreed in the agreement rose on average in June by 1.56%, above what was registered at the beginning of the year (+ 1.44%), but below the CPI, which was 2.7% in the sixth month of the year, according to data extracted from the statistics of collective bargaining of the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy.

The Bank of Japan cut its growth forecast for this fiscal year, but maintained its view that the economy is heading for a moderate recovery, a sign that it will maintain its monetary policy for some time.

The price of a barrel of Brent, a reference for the Old Continent, is trading flat and stands at 73.86 dollars, while West Texas in the United States grows 0.04% to 72.10 dollars per barrel.

In the debt market, the interest of the Spanish ten-year bond stands at 0.35%, the risk premium rises by 10.30% to 70.65 points, while the price of the euro against the dollar is It stands at 1,180510 ‘greenbacks’.