The Ibex 35 closes May with a rise of 3.79% at the gates of 9,200 points

The Ibex 35 extends the falls but clings to 9,200 points

The IIBEX 35 has extended at the last minute the falls of this morning with a cut of 0.82 %% to 9,148.9 points. On the European market, the stock markets are trading in a mixed tone. London’s FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.04% and the FTSE Mib was flat. The Ibex 35 closed the session with a fall of 0.82%, the Euro Stoxx 50 by 0.76%, the German Dax 30 by 0.64% and the French Cac 40

The Spanish Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in May compared to the previous month and placed its interannual rate at 2.7%, five tenths above that of April, according to advanced data published this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Inflation climbs to levels unknown for four years. In fact, such a high CPI rate had not been reached since February 2017, when it stood at 3%, according to Europa Press.

On the other hand, China’s factory activity moderated slightly its expansion in May, as reflected in the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), prepared by Beijing, which stood at 51 points, compared to 51.1 the previous month, while the data corresponding to the non-manufacturing sector, which includes the activity of services, has improved to 55.2 points from 54.9 in April, according to the National Statistics Office (ONE).

Regarding the auction of bonds and obligations, on Thursday, June 3, the Treasury will issue government bonds 5 years with a 0% coupon and maturity on January 31, 2026; State obligations with a residual life of 6 years and 5 months, with a coupon of 1.45% and maturity on October 31, 2027; State obligations indexed to 10 years, with a coupon of 0.65% and maturity on November 30, 2027, and State obligations to 20 years, with a coupon of 1.20% and maturity on October 31, 2040.

The Euribor, the index to which most Spanish mortgages are referenced, will add its fourth consecutive month of promotions in May, closing at around -0.48%, compared to -0.484% in April, in the absence of knowing tomorrow the data for the last day of the month.

Read more

The values ​​of the Ibex 35 that have fallen the most this Monday have been Solaria 3.14%, ArcelorMittal 1.70%, Fluidra 1.38%, CIE Automotive 1.06% and ACS 0.79%.

Endesa has left 5.71% this Monday, Iberdrola 2.74%, Acciona 2.68%, Indra 1.96% and Cellnex 1.47%.

In the banking sector, it has transpired that BBVA and the labor representation must reach an agreement on the collective dismissal that the entity will undertake before this Friday, June 4, when the formal consultation period ends.

Endesa presented on Friday a renewable energy project, a 650 MW photovoltaic solar plant to replace its coal power plant in Pego (Portugal), which ends its activity at the end of November this year, a project in which it foresees an investment of 600 million euros, according to the company.

In this sense, the country’s Ministry of the Environment will present a draft law that aims to curb the excess remuneration of nuclear and hydroelectric plants to reduce the electricity bill of consumers, according to El País. Approximately 15% of Endesa’s ebitda in 2020 came from nuclear and hydroelectric energy production, compared to 8% from Iberdrola, 5% from Acciona and 4% from Naturgy.

This Monday is the last day on which Telefónica shares with the right to receive the flexible dividend of 0.20 euros, on account of the year 2020, which the company will distribute in June, can be purchased on the market.

In addition, Ferrovial, Almirall, Viscofan and Acerinox will also distribute their dividends this week, although they are still only eligible for the remuneration that Viscofan and Acerinox will offer. In addition, today will be the last day on which Telefónica shares are listed with the right to dividends.

In the Continuous Market Of the Spanish stock market, the shares of Línea Directa have risen by 6.50%, Prim by 5.56% and Nicolás Correa by 4.62%. Endesa has left 5.71%, Insur 5.63% and Reig Jofre 2.70%.

Sacyr has obtained the best technical rating in the public tender launched by the Community of Madrid to carry out the construction and reform works of the new technical and hospitalization block of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, a contract valued at 252 million euros.

For its part, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation today published the Order of Bases that establishes the conditions that will govern the bidding for concessions in the 700 MHz band, one of the priority bands for the deployment of 5G technology.

The euro appreciates 0.33% against the US dollar and is exchanged for 1.2229 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices are trading higher. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rose 0.30% to $ 69.22 per barrel, while West Texas gained 0.20% to $ 66.79.

The risk premium for Spain stands at 65.05 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond stands at 0.46%.

Positive closing in Latin American markets

After a few days of ups and downs, the region’s stock and currency markets closed in the green, supported both by the rebound in raw materials (strong currency generators for the vast majority of Latin American countries). Both copper and oil hit two-year highs in the face of expectations of the rebound in world demand due to the advance of the economies and related sectors, such as industrial.

In this way, heThe appreciations were led by the Peruvian sol + 0.99% against the dollar, which was also influenced by the tie between the presidential candidates according to the latest polls. This also drove the Lima index up to 5.5%. It must be remembered that the second round of the elections will take place on Sunday, June 6, with which a certain volatility is to be expected until then.

The Brazilian real and the Chilean peso supported by raw materials, with appreciations of 0.7% for both, while the Bovespa posted a daily gain of 1.04% (from 2.5 per week, driven by the energy sector, cyclical and industrial consumption), and the Chilean Ipsa gained 2.35%.

The Mexican and Argentine pesos practically without material change, with very slight appreciations, while the stock market indices of the former rose 0.83% for the Mexican and 2.98% for the Merval before the next reclassification by the MSCI, which will define whether maintained as an emerging market or frontier. Also attentive on June 6 to the federal elections in Mexico, which could be a watershed for the current president López Obrador.