The Ibex 35 closes May as its best month since September after shooting 2.5% which has led the selective to recover the psychological level of 7,000 points, which is based on the advancement of the tourism sector, banking and international markets.

This advance has occurred thanks to a rebound close to 6% accumulated in this last week, which almost signed as the first completely in ‘green’ since the end of September last year.

However, in the end he closed the session this Friday with a 1.77% drop, standing at 7,096.5 points, and accumulated losses so far this year add up to almost 26%.

Bullish values

This Friday they have managed to end positive MoreMobile (+ 2.8%), Cellnex (+ 2.68%) and Grifols (+ 2.52%). Siemens Gamesa (+ 1.92%) and Acciona (+ 1.64%) also finished the day in ‘green’.

On the loss side they have highlighted Sabadell Bank (-8.98%), IAG (-7.3%) and Repsol (-5.64%). Followed by Meliá (-5.51%) and Bankia (-4.96%) who ended the session this Friday on the loss side.

Likewise, the European stock markets have also concluded the day on Friday with decreases of 2.53% for the Ftse 100 of London, of 1.59% for Cac 40 of Paris, of 1.65% for the Dax of Frankfurt and 0.84% ​​for the Mib of Milan.

In this scenario, the barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 33.65, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 34.98. Meanwhile, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1113 ‘green notes’.

The Spanish risk premium

The risk premium Offered to investors in Spanish 10-year bonds compared to their German counterparts, it had a reading of just under 100 basis points for the first time in the past eight weeks.

The decrease in the premium has been due to the fact that the yield on the Spanish bond in the secondary market has fallen more heavily this Friday than its German counterpart, which has seen a return of 0.547%.

Short-term factors

XTB analyst Joaquin Robles He has acknowledged that investors have regained confidence as the vast majority of powers are beginning their economic activity and the contagions seem to be getting under control.

“Despite the economic deterioration, investors have always tried to rely on short-term factors such as fewer contagions, advances in treatment, reopening of activity and economic and monetary stimuli,” said Robles.

The analyst takes missed the first semester Because the data for the second quarter of the year will be worse than the first quarter, although it detects a certain “blind confidence” about a possible recovery in V driven by stimuli from central banks and governments.

In any case, for this scenario to occur, there should not be a spike in infections and we still have to assess how much the economy has deteriorated.

“It is impossible to predict whether the spread of the virus will paralyze economies again, but a large part of investors bet on a recovery despite the fact that there is currently a disconnect between the valuations of many companies and the fundamentals, “he added.

United States vs. China

Another focus of tension is the continuous disputes between the United States and China. Trump It appears to be basing its election campaign on blaming China for the economic slowdown, and while it threatens to take action, it has yet to announce any in fear that it may curb recent optimism.

In U.S.A. nearly 40 million jobs have been destroyed Since the start of the pandemic, the unemployment rate has already exceeded that of the Great Depression. “It seems complicated that all this employment will be recovered during the second half of the year,” said the XTB expert.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the European Union advanced on its plan to promote reconstruction and proposes a stimulus for 750,000 million euros, of which Italy and Spain would be the most benefited. Still, they need the support of all partners, and for the moment the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark continue to disagree on the guarantees.