The Ibex 35 looks to the positive terrain. The Spanish stock market has gained 3.44% this week and closed the day on Friday on the verge of 6,700 points thanks to the Federal Reserve’s willingness to encourage activity in the United States, which joins Franco-German support for the European Recovery Fund.

The main index of the Spanish stock market rose 11.4 points on Friday, 0.17%, to finish at 6,697.5 points. In the year it still loses 29.86%.

Short operations

XTB analyst Joaquín Robles has explained that this week’s boost is due to the acceleration on Monday (+ 4.7%), the same day in which the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) decided to lift the prohibition to establish or increase net short positions on shares admitted to listing on the Spanish Stock Exchange, after analyzing the evolution of the market and the circumstances that initially motivated the adoption of these measures.

In the analyst’s opinion, investors continue to rely on short-term factors, denying the strong recession that the global economy could suffer, as economic data continues to show a sharp deterioration and trade tensions between the US and China they continue to increase. ” At the moment, the possibility of a spike in the spread of the virus, forcing new confinement measures to be taken, is the greatest threat, “he said.

This Friday it has been known that the European Central Bank (ECB) is committed to taking preventive measures in the coming months to face the crisis caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus and thus avoid a loss of confidence in the financial markets.

Bullish values

The biggest rises of the Ibex 35 this Friday have been carried out Bankinter (+ 5.96%), Mediaset (+ 3.87%), Bankia (+ 3.74%), Colonial (+ 2.71%), Sabadell (+ 2.28%), Santander (+ 2.02%), Mapfre (+ 1.62%), Aena (+ 1.49%), Merlin (+1.29 %), Iberdrola (+ 1.07%), Viscofan (+ 1.03%) and BBVA (+ 0.9%).

On the negative ground, IAG has plummeted 7.28%, up to 2.14 euros per share. It was followed by Repsol (-1.82%), Arcelormittal (-1.71%), Enagás (-1.25%), Naturgy (-1.19%), Meliá (-1.14%) and Acerinox ( -1.03%).

Milan at the helm

The rest of the European stock markets have exhibited disparate behavior, with increases in Milan (+ 1.34%) and Frankfurt (+ 0.07%) and falls in London (-0.37%) and Paris (-0.02%).

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 32.71, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 34.68.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium it stood at 113 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.615%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0894 verdes green notes ’.