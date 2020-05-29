The seventh consecutive session of earnings of the Ibex 35 it was settled this Thursday with a rise of 0.69% and recovery of the 7,200 point level, for the first time since the state of alarm was decreed in Spain by the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The Spanish selective has finished in the 7,224.1 a day marked by the economic and tourist reopening in different countries, including Spain, and the tensions between the United States and China.

As for macro data, this Thursday it has been known that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States it contracted 5% in the first quarter, two tenths more than expected. The country that presides Donald trump It destroyed another 2.1 million jobs in the past week, already bordering on 41 million layoffs.

In Spain, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) it did not experience changes in May in relation to the previous month, but cut its interannual rate by three tenths, down to -1%, its highest negative rate since May 2016, due to gasoline and the Covid-19 effect.

Bullish values

The biggest promotions of the Ibex 35 have been presented MoreMobile (+ 4.9%), Colonial (+ 4.52%), Telefónica (+ 4.35%), Mediaset (+ 3.78%), Inditex (+ 3.51%), Siemens Gamesa (+ 2.84%), Endesa (+ 2.65%), Naturgy (+2, 5%), Ferrovial (+ 2.48%), Merlin (+ 2.41%), ACS (+ 1.76%) and Arcelormittal (+ 1.61%).

On the contrary, in the negative terrain the falls of Sabadell (-5.47%), Bankia (-5.11%) and Ence (-3.65%). Amadeus (-3.45%), Meliá (-2.44%), CIE Automotive (-2.3%), Grifols (-2.04%), Bankinter (-1.36%) and CaixaBank (-1 , 31%) also ended the day in ‘red’.

European squares

The main European stock markets have also closed with increases, of 1.38% in London2.03% in Paris, 1.31% in Frankfurt and 2.44% in Milan.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 32.8, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 34.7.

For its part, the risk premium Spanish ceded positions up to 105 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.574%, while the price of the euro against the dollar rose to 1,1062 ‘green bills’.