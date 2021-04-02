The Ibex 35 closes flat and distances itself from the rest of the stock exchanges in Europe

The Ibex 35 has posted a 0.93% advance this week. The selective Spanish is left for after Easter the conquest of 8,600 points. The Madrid Stock Exchange will remain closed this Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The rest of the European indices ended the session with moderate increases, with highs, again, in the German Dax 30. The Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.68%, the Dax 0.66%, the French Cac 40 0.59%, the FTSE 100 0.35% and the FTSE Mib 0.25% . The Ibex 35 has yielded 0.03% this Thursday to 8,577.6 points.

The French technology group Atos has registered a 12.42% drop in the stock market, to stand at 58.26 euros per share, after having reported in a statement that it had detected accounting failures and “weaknesses” in the internal controls of two of its subsidiaries in the United States.

The Ibex 35 values ​​that have risen the most have been IAG (Iberia), which has registered an increase of 5.18%, followed by Solaria 2.88%, Merlin Properties 2.06%, Fluidra 1.85% and Meliá Hotels 1.63%.

For its part, Cellnex has dropped 2.84% and thus led the falls in the Ibex 35, Almirall 2.01%, Siemens-Gamesa 1.67%, Caixabank 1.48% and PharmaMar a 1.36%.

Wall Street opened higher this Thursday and continues with the good tone seen yesterday in the session, with a rebound in technological values ​​and all-time highs in the S&P 500. The Nasdaq posted a rise of 1.44%, the S&P of 0 , 70% and the Dow Jones of 0.30%.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for broad use of government power to reshape the world’s largest economy and counter the rise of China, in a more than $ 2 trillion proposal that met with immediate Republican opposition.

“Biden’s proposed new infrastructure plan came as no surprise to investors, since the White House had previously been in charge of gradually filtering its guidelines. The reaction of the markets was not significant either since, although the plan as a whole is liked by the amount it represents in new investments (2.3 trillion dollars), it generates some rejection among investors due to the tax increases it includes for its financing, as well as the fact that it will substantially increase the public deficit and the country’s debt in the coming years, “explained Link Securities analysts.

Dividends at Caixabank

At a business level, Cellnex has reached 32% of subscription commitments for its capital increase after obtaining the support of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for 5.2% of the issue.

The board of directors of the new Caixabank will propose to the general meeting of shareholders, to be held on May 14, the payment of a cash dividend of 0.0268 euros per share, that is, 216.09 million euros.

The Chilean regulator unconditionally approves the purchase of electricity CGE, a subsidiary of Naturgy (Gas Natural), by China State Grid.

Invest in the tourism sector. Special report

We analyze the sector hardest hit by the pandemic and its recovery prospects based on vaccinations. Do not miss it.

Spain grants an extension of one month to Duro Felguera to obtain 40 million public aid.

MásMóvil formally presents the takeover of Euskaltel, subjecting the operation to the approval of the regulators of Spain and Serbia; Euskaltel appoints a monitoring committee for the MásMóvil tender.

Capital Energy postpones its IPO due to the low valuation of investors and negotiates credit to grow.

Glovo Faces IPO After Entering Luxor and Lugard Road; Glovo raises 450 million, the largest round of financing for a Spanish startup.

Marcelino Fernández Verdes will cease to be the CEO of ACS, although he will maintain his positions at Hochtief and Abertis and will continue to hold the investment position. ACS has also closed the sale of most of its industrial division, Cobra, to the French group Vinci for which it will receive a minimum of 4,930 million euros and a maximum of 4,980 million euros, as reported to the National Market Commission de Valores (CNMV).

Grupo Ortiz Properties Socimi distributes a dividend payable for 2021 of 0.033 euros gross per share.

The cumulative incidence continues to rise: Spain registers 7,041 new coronavirus infections and 82 more deaths. Vaccination in Spain enters a key month: more than 6 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca will arrive in April.

On a macroeconomic level, factories in Asia increased their production in March, as a strong recovery in global demand helped manufacturers weather the setbacks of the pandemic, although rising costs are creating new challenges for companies in the region. region.

The activity of the manufacturing sector in Spain registered a new increase in March, reaching its highest level since 2006, as reflected in the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) prepared by IHS Markit, which in the third month of the year stood at 56.9 points, from 52.9 in February.

The chairman of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the central bank of Germany, Jens Weidmann, has warned that the economic forecasts of the European Central Bank (ECB) could not be fulfilled due to the new wave of restrictions in Europe to contain Covid-19.

The Government of the United Kingdom has reported that the planned increase of around 2% of the minimum wage has come into force since Thursday, as planned, and that it will affect about two million workers.

For its part, the price of a barrel of Brent, the benchmark for Europe, has risen 0.72% to $ 63.17, while West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for the United States, has risen 1% to $ 59.75.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar rose to 1.1771 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 63.5 basis points.