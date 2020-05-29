US plans to retaliate against China’s approval of national security legislation in Hong Kong. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, will offer a press conference on this matter on Friday, in which he is expected to show his displeasure with China. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said China has made a huge mistake and that the Asian country’s government will be responsible for the suppression of freedom in Hong Kong.

The . agency indicated that among the measures to be adopted could be the suspension of Hong Kong’s preferential trade rates with the US. Likewise, there has also been talk of the possibility that the US will sanction some Chinese individuals, including control over their transactions, visa restrictions and asset freezes.

For his part, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Minister, Zhao Lijian said yesterday that China is determined to retaliate in the face of foreign interference.

The rest of the European stock indices have also closed with declines. London’s FTSE 100 is down 2.53%, Ibex 35 1.77%, German Dax 30 1.57%, French Cac 40 1.52%, EuroStoxx 50 1.35 % and the Italian FTSE Mib 0.92%.

In the Ibex 35, the values ​​that have risen the most were MásMóvil with an increase of 2.8%, Cellnex 2.68%, Grifols 2.52%, Siemens Gamesa 1.92% and Acciona 1.64% .

The securities that have fallen the most have been Banco Sabadell with a decrease of 8.98%, IAG 7.3%, Repsol 5.64%, Meliá Hotels 5.51% and Bankia 4.96%.

Among the securities that weighted the most on the Ibex 35, BBVA left 4.71%, Banco Santander 4.45%, Amadeus 2.96%, Telefónica 2.24% and Inditex 1.18%.

In the continuous market of the Spanish stock market, PharmaMar 6.83%, Solaria 4.11% and Azkoyen 3.77%. Amrest has left 10.31%, Metrovacesa 9.67% and OHL 9.29%.

Today Jefferies analysts have revised downward the target prices of five of the six banks of the Ibex 35. They have reduced Santander’s to 1.70 euros from 1.80; that of BBVA, up to 2.75 from 3.10; that of Bankia, up to 1.15 from 1.20; that of Sabadell, up to 0.35 from 0.50, and that of CaixaBank, up to 2.10 from 2.30. On the contrary, they have improved Bankinter’s, to 3.70 from 3.50 euros.

BBVA President Carlos Torres has indicated that the entity will adjust the internal objectives that had been set, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. “Without a doubt, we will have to review the financial objectives, because profitability levels will be strongly affected this year and next. The goals set in our budgets we will not be able to achieve,” Torres said, in an interview with the Financial Times.

Bankia has reached an agreement with Cecabank to sell its institutional depository activity of investment funds, SICAV and pension funds, which add up to a volume of 26,000 million euros, for 170 million euros.

Grifols announced this Friday that it will invest 130 million euros in a first phase to extend its industrial presence to Lliçà de Vall (Barcelona), where it has acquired land to locate a plant in the Bioscience division, to produce blood products, and expand capacity Productive of the Diagnostic.

Adolfo Domínguez has left the presidency of the company that bears his name and that he founded 28 years ago, to pass the baton to his daughter Adriana. The Galician designer, who turned 70 this month, has decided to consolidate the generational turnover in the company.

Spain’s risk premium falls 0.2% to 100.8 basis points, While the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.56%.

The euro advances against the dollar by 0.31% and it is exchanged to 1.1112 ‘greenbacks’.

In the raw materials market, oil prices turn red. The benchmark Brent in Europe, yields 1.13% to $ 35.87 per barrel, while West Texas is down 1.09% to $ 33.58.

The Government has approved this Friday May 29 in an Extraordinary Council of Ministers the minimum vital income that aims to reduce extreme poverty by 80% in Spain. This benefit will reach 850,000 households (16% of them single-parent), of which 100,000 will receive it ex officio at the end of this month of June, and will range from 460 to 1,000 euros depending on the composition of the household.

