The green of the earnings returns to the European stock markets following the closing trail of Wall Street. The less intense macroeconomic agenda, although not lacking in references, together with the business results that are coming to light, get the comeback. The Ibex 35 rises 1.5% to 6,770 points.

Endesa is at the forefront of the rebound, which rises up to 7% above 21 euros per share. Repsol moves in the same strip. The electric company quotes the accounts it published at the close of yesterday’s session, while the oil company has released its first quarter numbers before the opening on Tuesday.

The widest declines, although only a few tenths, are for Viscofan, Amadeus and Ferrovial.

US futures rise 0.8% on average before the opening of the Spanish market and the Dax night markets 0.56%, which together with the Chinese squares timidly positive and that of Sydney that rises 1.47% we They leave a favorable scenario to approach yesterday’s highs at the time of opening.

That moment will coincide with the publication of the unemployment data for April, which obviously will not be very good, and De Guindos offers a conference at the same time. Later, at 10 am the president of the Bundesbank, Weidmann also has another very important speech scheduled where we will most likely know if his Constitutional Court decides if the bond purchases are compatible with his constitution.

At 10:30 we have the PMI data for April services in the United Kingdom (12.2) and already in the afternoon at 14:30 we will know the April trade balance data for the United States (-44 billion dollars) and Canada (-2,000 million).

We will finish at 15:45 with the United States Services PMI for April (27) and at 16 hours with the ISM non-manufacturing PMI (36.8).

.