“The Ibex 35 banks are still interesting. BBVA and Santander could continue to evolve”

After a turbulent week marked by inflation data in the US, has the scare passed to the main Wall Street indices? What can we expect now?

In the monthly charts of the main US indices it can be seen that they are in a free rise and there is nothing more to say about it. Virtually nothing has changed. The black candle is in formation. If we go down to the weekly chart, we see that here if they show us any change. We are seeing that the Nasdaq continues with a weekly bearish trend. There is an ugly candle for the S&P 500, but still at the end of the week there was upward pressure than in the short term. The good news is that, after that correction on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, what they have left us are important reference levels that we must control. On Wednesday there were strong selling on the Nasdaq. Those strong sales ended up dragging down the rest of the indices. Subsequently, the rebound that we are seeing occurred. They have returned to get into that lateral zone that came from mid-April.

The S&P 500 has left us at 4,056 / 4,050 points. In the event that prices fell, if it broke that level it would form a clear turn in the short term. We would expect a possible brake in the area of ​​3,983 / 3,950. If it lost the 3,850 we would be talking about totally different things. But it is anticipating events too much.

33,555 on the Dow Jones. 12,967 on the Nasdaq and 10,960 on the Russell 2000. The semiconductor index left significant divergences at all-time highs. That drags the Nasdaq and the Nasdaq to the rest of the indices. We are in the advancement zone. Today, they seem to be slowing down. They are looking for clues as to when the Fed is going to start tapering, starting to stop bulk buying assets. We may stay on the side until Wednesday. And from there, whether the Fed gives any clues or not, the indices will move one way or another.

European stocks seemed to be catching on from the Wall Street falls. However, they managed to close the week erasing much of those declines. Will the rises hold?

On a weekly basis, the Dax index, considered a director in the European zone, is on one side but has reached the maximum zone. The same is true for the Cac, the Euro Stoxx and the Ibex 35, which are in the zone of annual highs. The Dax is only about 140 points from all-time highs. The Euro Stoxx 50, at 40 points. The situation is better in Europe. It seems that right now the European indices are stronger than those of the United States. If lateralization occurs in the US, it is very likely to occur in Europe.

Despite everything, the Ibex 35 maintains 9,000 points once the results presentation season is almost over. What can now serve as a catalyst for the selective to maintain the increases? What are the most important levels?

The catalyst for the increases in the Ibex 35 will continue to be the banks. The banks are the ones that have set the guidelines and the evolution of the Ibex 35. If we look at the benchmark banking sectors in the weekly chart. While they fell last week in the minimum zone, the Ibex 35 failed to advance. There was an upward divergence in both indices and from there the banks began their comeback. The Ibex also managed to recover. As can be seen in the graph, the situation of these indices is bullish and could perfectly reach the zone of highs prior to the pandemic. On the SX7E over 102, on the SX7R over 380.

The Ibex 35 is now in a resistance zone that is going to cost you. In case of staying in the same circumstances, at 9,350 we do not see too much problem. It could start the problems if he lost the 8,800 points. Support at 8,740. The 8,439, next support. The Ibex 35 is very sustained and, while the trend in the banks continues as it is going, it could remain higher.

This week, what values ​​of the Spanish stock market have under the radar?

We continue to see the Ibex 35 banks interesting. Santander continues to advance towards the average of 200, which is currently at that 3.5 that we had mentioned. Later it would go to the maximum before the pandemic, around 3.80. BBVA has already reached that maximum prepandemic at 5.05. If the situation does not change, they could still continue to evolve. We still consider Iberdrola and Inditex as interesting values. And we have incorporated Acciona, which also has a good technical evolution and that in the event of a correction as long as it does not lose the 124/120 level, it could be an interesting value that we could incorporate into the portfolios.

Whenever we talk about raw materials we analyze the situation of gold or oil, but what is your opinion on the advances of copper, wood or soybeans? What is behind these strong rises?

What is happening is that growing global demand at the corporate level is disrupting supply chains. About a year ago, as the pandemic devastated the economies of one country after another, consumers were the ones who panicked for fear of possible shortages of basic products and bought compulsively. Now something similar happens, but in companies. They accumulate products for fear of not being able to manufacture. This is happening in the manufacturers of automobiles, technological materials, etc., which are buying more material than they need to manufacture as the demand for the products increases. Thus they are fighting against those problems that would suppose that the products were sold out.

Shortages and transportation bottlenecks are driving prices higher, fueling concerns that the overfed economy is fueling inflation. Some products where there are supply problems are, for example, wood, copper, iron ore, steel, corn, coffee, wheat, soybeans or semiconductors. There are many and everything indicates that this situation will not end in a few months. If we look at the logistics managers index, which is constructed by conducting a monthly survey of logistics managers of large companies, we see that it is growing, and also at higher levels since 2016. As for oil, it is estimated that, if unchanged, world demand will rebound by almost six million barrels a day after falling by almost 9 in 2020. Demand is expected to grow at the fastest pace since 1970 in the next three years. On the other hand, physical gold held by gold ETFs is reflecting exits globally. Although there is not really a very clear situation of where the gold is going to go.

After the last falls, rises and new falls again, in what situation are bitcoin and ethereum?

The price of bitcoin has fallen below $ 45,000 although then it has recovered somewhat. There is concern about a possible short-term correction. Elon Musk has insisted that Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin as a payment method. Volatility in recent days has been highest in part due to speculation that has emerged about the possibility that Musk can sell or even can sell or has sold. It is trading at 45,092, more than $ 20,000 below the all-time high it reached on April 12. Musk has been refuting the criticism all weekend and claiming that he was doing it because of the high carbon footprint that bitcoin has. He has also said that he is going to diversify his stake in bitcoin to other crypto assets. This has affected ethereum as well. It says that dogecoin has a much lower carbon footprint and that because it pollutes much less, it may move your assets into dogecoin. It has caused it to shoot more than 25%.