The selective principal of the Spanish Stock Market, the Ibex 35, has dawned this Tuesday with a rise of around 0.6% with an eye on 7,300 points. On Tuesday, investors will be aware of the riots and protests in the United States, and at the same time of the tensions between the United States and China.

In this context of waves of racial protests, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has recommended “Strongly” the state governors deploy the National Guard “In sufficient quantities” to stop protests over the death of African-American George Floyd, and he has warned that, if they refuse, he will mobilize the US Army in this regard.

In parallel, the market is closely following the tension between the United States and China, after the Chinese government indicated to Cofco and Sinograin, two of the main state companies for the import of agricultural and livestock products, stop their purchases of some American products, including soy and pork.

After advancing 1.76% yesterday, the Ibex 35 began the day on Tuesday in green and clung to the psychological level of 7,200 integers, pending the European Central Bank (ECB), at whose meeting on Thursday it could announce new stimulus measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the early stages of the session, most of the stocks were trading higher, led by Meliá Hotels International (+ 3.11%), IAG (+ 3%), ArcelorMittal (+ 2.21%), Mapfre (+ 1.97%), Repsol (+ 1.96%), Amadeus (+ 1.39%) and Cie Automotive (+ 1.34%), while Viscofan (-2 , 18%), Bankia (-0.83%) and Telefónica (-0.5%).

Europe on the rise

In this scenario, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 35.77 at 9.01 am, after rising 0.93%, while brent crude, a benchmark for Europe , marked a price of $ 38.74, with an increase of 1%.

Likewise, the European stock markets have opened the day with increases 2.5% for Frankfurt on its return to business, 0.9% for Paris and 0.4% for London.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium lost positions up to 98 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.553%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1125 ‘green notes’.