Futures rise: The Ibex 35 awaits the ECB above 8,500 points

Company news:

Bankinter increases profit by 13.8% in the first quarter (Reuters)

Cellnex covers the entire capital increase for 7,000 million euros (Reuters); JPMorgan resumes hedging Cellnex with an “overweight” recommendation and a price target of 72 euros (Reuters)

Red Eléctrica activates the sale of 40% of its optical fiber at Reintel (Cinco Días); Red Eléctrica signs UBS and Barclays to sell part of its fiber subsidiary (Expansión)

Telefónica accelerates the deployment of 5G and fiber in its large markets (Cinco Días)

Botín prepares the replacement of Rami Aboukhair as CEO of Santander Spain (El Confidencial)

A judge dictates the second highest sentence (1.7 million) against Santander by Popular (El Confidencial)

Several European defense groups, including the Spanish Indra, are negotiating the purchase of a stake in the German Hensoldt (Reuters)

Atlantia asks ACS for more details about its intention to bid for Autostrade (Cinco Días); Capital Research enters ACS with 3% in full bid for Autostrade (Expansion)

OPDE will decide in the next few days whether to go ahead with its IPO (Cinco Días)

Capital Energy instructs Lazard to find a financial partner outside of its delayed IPO (El Confidencial)

Orange’s CFO confirms that the Spanish market will not return to its profit path before 2022 (Reuters)

Iberdrola signs a loan of 2,500 million with 21 banks (Reuters)

Acciona strengthens itself in the Australian railway with a work of 326 million euros (Expansion); Acciona wins the auction for Adif land in Madrid for 67 million euros (Vozpópuli)

Credit Suisse had more than $ 20 billion of exposure to Archegos Capital Management, according to the Wall Street Journal (Reuters)

Economics and politics news:

The European Central Bank will remain unchanged on Thursday, stressing that its stimulus measures are keeping the pandemic-affected economy afloat, so they should not be withdrawn too soon (Reuters)

Bipartisan pressure from the US Congress to counter China picked up steam on Wednesday as a Senate committee overwhelmingly approved a bill putting pressure on Beijing on human rights and economic competition, while other MPs introduced a measure that seeks spend billions on technology research (Reuters)

A committee of US senators on Wednesday questioned leaders of Apple and Google, Alphabet, about the dominance of their mobile app stores and the possible abuse of power by these companies at the expense of smaller competitors (Reuters)

The US adds 116 countries to its “do not travel” recommendation list, which includes Spain (Reuters)

Spain will donate between 5% and 10% of its COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America (Reuters)

Schedule:

– The Treasury auctions government bonds and obligations

– Plenary session of the Congress (0900h)

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, explains the Recovery Plan that the Government presents to the European Union on April 30 at a press meeting organized by the Circle of Correspondents (1200h)

– Central Electoral Board in Congress (1230h)

– The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, appears in the foreign affairs committee of Congress (1500h)

– The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, appears in Congress to report on the extraordinary resources granted by the Government to the Autonomous Communities to combat the effects caused by the pandemic (1700h)

– Bankinter publishes first quarter results and presents them at a conference (0900h) and press conference (1030h)

– Olimpo Real Estate Socimi distributes interim dividend for 2020

– Monetary policy meeting of the Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt followed by a press conference

– The Bank of Spain publishes a report on bank delinquencies

Macroeconomic data:

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

08:45

France

Business Climate Mfg

Apr

99

98

12:00

United Kingdom

CBI Trends – Orders

Apr

two

-5

13:45

Euro Zone

ECB Refinancing Rate

Apr

0.00%

0.00%

13:45

Euro Zone

ECB Deposit Rate

Apr

-0.50%

-0.50%

14:30

United States

Initial Jobless Clm

Apr 17, w / e

617k

576k

14:30

United States

Cont Jobless Clm

Apr 10, w / e

3.667M

3.731M

16:00

United States

Existing Home Sales

Sea

6.19M

6.22M

16:00

United States

Exist. Home Sales% Chg

Sea

0.8%

-6.6%

16:00

Euro Zone

Consumer Confid. Flash

Apr

-10.8

-10.8

Financial markets:

Asian stock markets rose, prolonging the rebound in world markets after the sharp drop earlier this week, while oil prices fell again on concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world .

Oil prices fell for the third day in a row, as the unexpected build-up of crude stocks in the United States and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan raised fears that the recovery in the world economy and demand for oil will slow down. fuel.