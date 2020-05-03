The European bags opened flat this Tuesday pending signs that will decide the direction of their graphs. The upward push has come with the business results that have seen the light in the session. The IBEX 35 leave the first hour hesitations and close with an increase of 1.55% to 6,836.4 points. Banking becomes the engine of the rise.

The macroeconomic data of the session has come with the latest edition of the Labor Force Survey (EPA), which with only half a month of coronavirus alarm status It has shown an increase in unemployment of 3.8% and job destruction of 1.4%. In both cases it is the worst unemployment and employment records since 2013.

Analysts believe that, except for unexpected shocks, this Tuesday’s session will be more transitional towards the appointments of the next days with the central banks. Wednesday is the turn of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and on Thursday the appointment is with the European Central Bank (ECB). Although no great news is expected, it is expected that they will reissue the defense commitment of the economies they supervise.

In the corporate sphere, the focus of this Tuesday’s session on the Spanish stock market was on Santander Bank, which rises 4.8% after publishing its quarterly accounts. Its balance until March shows a 82% contraction in profit, up to 331 million euros, as a result of provisions for 1,646 million euros to protect against the impact of the coronavirus on your business.

Still higher, the progress of BBVA (+ 9%), who will publish their accounts tomorrow, and Bankinter (+ 8.6%), which already presented them last week. Merlin Properties (+ 5%), ACS (+ 4.6%) and Acerinox (3.4%) are the strongest values ​​at the close. The socimi Colonial, which started the session with advances higher than 7%, closes in tables with its previous session.

At the other end of the revaluations table, for the second consecutive session, the values ​​marked by the red of the losses have been nine. Ence it is the most penalized 2.6% downward. Meliá Hotels and Inditex They have completed the bearish podium with setbacks of 2.4% and 1.9% respectively. Telefónica, hesitant for much of the session, ended 0.7% higher above 4 euros per share.

The Petroleum Benchmark WTI in the US moderates its pullbacks to around 3% after having put in distress the level of 10 dollars a barrel. The benchmark Brent in Europe manages to moderate its retracements around 1.5%, slightly below 23 dollars.

The gold It remains stable above $ 1,720 per ounce, without major changes in its price. The American currency continues to lose ground against its main international pairs and the euro reaches a change of 1,083 ‘green bills’.

The peripheral risk premiums continue to contract in the secondary sovereign debt market. Spanish ten-year bonds are trading at 0.86% return, compared to -0.47% for the benchmark German ‘bunds’. The gap between the two figures narrows to 133 basis points.

