TheIbex 35 extended its fall to 1.53% in the average session on Thursday, which led him to move away from the 6,600 point mark in the face of doubts about the economic reopening in different countries, includingUnited States, and the fear of a second wave of infections by Covid-19after the new cases detected in South Korea, Germany and China.

Wall Street closed with a fall of 2.17%, pending tensions between the United States and China, which could generate a new trade war, and after the Federal Reserve (Fed) president, Jerome Powell, has warned that the crisis caused by the coronavirus “is unprecedented in modern times”, while rejecting the possibility of placing interest rates in negative territory, as other central banks have done, such as that of Japan or the ECB.

During his speech this Wednesday at an online conference held by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), he indicated that themagnitude and speed of this crisis are “significantly” worse than any recessionoccurred after the Second World War, although it considers that the economy “should recover substantially” when the virus is under control.

Afterclose this Wednesday with a decrease of 1.94%, the Ibex 35 was still this Thursday in ‘red’, trading at 6,529.8 points around twelve noon, about to conclude in Spain the first week of phase one of the government’s de-escalation plan in some areas of the territory with new reopens linked to trade, hospitality and tourism.

The largest falls in the selective were presented by IAG (-4.73%), Amadeus (-4.2%), Inditex (-3.65%), Ence (-3.16%), Ferrovial (-2.86%) ), Arcelormittal (-2.53%), Mediaset (-2.36%), ACS (-2.35%), Colonial (-2.32%) and Santander (-2.28%).

On the contrary, in the positive field, Naturgy (+ 1.77%), MásMóvil (+ 1.58%), Sabadell (+ 1.57%), Bankia (+ 0.95%), Red Eléctrica (+0) stood out. , 73%) and Aena (+ 0.69%).

MásMóvil presented a net profit of 22 million euros on Thursdayin the first quarter of this year, the same as that achieved a year earlier, and has confirmed its forecasts for the period 2020-2021 despite the impact of Covid-19.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel of oil for the United States was trading at $ 26.5, while Brent crude, a benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 30.31.

European stock markets also showed declines, of 2.29% in London, 2.94% in Paris, 1.61% in Frankfurt and 1.5% in Milan.

For his part,the Spanish risk premium fell to 126 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.7%, while the price of the euro against the dollar remained at 1.0809 ‘green notes’.

