The Ibex 35 advances 0.93% this week, reaching 8,577 points

The IBEX 35 of the Madrid Stock Exchange has experienced a 0.93% increase this week, which has led the selective to 8,577.6 points this Thursday. A session marked by instability, in which at times it has been in ‘green’ and, in others, in ‘red’. Finally, it has closed with a decrease of 0.3%.

The week has been marked by merger of CaixaBank and Bankia, since it has been the first week in which the value of the merged bank has been negotiated. Likewise, the attention of investors this Thursday has also been on the PMI index, which for the month of March in Spain was at its highest level since 2006.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

On the other hand, the trading day has also been marked by a speech delivered by the president of the German central bank, the Deutsche Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, in which he stated that the new restrictions could mean a new delay for the European recovery.

The largest increase during the day was IAG, with an increase of 5.18%. Behind they have been Solaria (+ 2.88%), Merlin Properties (+ 2.06%) and Fluidra (+ 1.85%).

Conversely, Cellnex has led the values ​​that have been placed decreasing during this session (-2.83%), behind they have placed Almirall (-2.01%), Siemens Gamesa (-1.67%) and CaixaBank (-1.48%).

The rest of the main stock markets of the Old Continent has closed the session with increases, unlike the Ibex 35. Thus, the FTSE 100 in London has risen 0.40%, while the CAC 40 in Paris has advanced 0.63%, the DAX in Frankfurt has risen 0.62% and the FTSE MIB of Milan closed the day with an increase of 0.28%.

For its part, the price of barrel of brent, the benchmark for Europe, has advanced 0.72%, to $ 63.17, while the West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for the United States, has risen 1%, to $ 59.75.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar it advanced to 1.1771 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 63.5 basis points.