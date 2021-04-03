The Ibex, 12% from the top of the long-term bearish channel

The short-term trading bias of the Ibex continues to be bullish in view of the successive rising lows and highs. However, in long-term terms it continues to be bearish.

Technical analysis

BEAR CHANNEL

Short term

Medium term

Long term

The falls of the Ibex during much of the second half of March they did not deteriorate, at all, what is the short-term upward trend. After all, although in a shy way, the rising lows and highs have been happening again and again since the end of October and thus it does not fall. At the moment, the most immediate resistance is found in the annual highs at (8,740) and above there is nothing until the area of ​​approx. 9,000 points (bearish gap at the end of February 2020). All in all, the most important resistance right now without any doubt cannot be anywhere other than the top of the long-term bearish channel through which the index has been moving since the end of 2007 and which is currently passing through the area of ​​approx. 9,700 points. It goes without saying that the upper part of the bearish channel in turn acts as a bearish guideline since it presents three impeccable support or tangency points in it.

Ibex weekly chart since the end of 2005