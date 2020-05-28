Given the lack of information regarding How Coronavirus Affects Pets, the company IberoGen of the Scientific Park of the Miguel Hernández University (PCUMH) from Elche has developed a PCR test for the early detection of the virus in pets and other types of animals. This test is especially aimed at veterinarians, experts in professional breeding and amateurs of the most affected species such as cats, ferrets or minks. However, sampling must be done by a licensed veterinarian.

The COVID-19 detection kit, developed by IberoGen, has two tubes, the first of which includes a stick with which the sample of the animal’s oral mucosa is collected. Once this first step has been carried out, the swab is inserted into the second tube, which inactivates the virus and maintains the genetic material for subsequent analysis in the laboratories.

In addition to the detection test in pets and other animals and with the aim of preventing the spread of the coronavirus and stopping new infections, the UMH Science Park company has also launched a protocol for detecting coronavirus on surfaces susceptible to daily use such as mobile phones, keyboards, cranks, and switches. This analysis, based on the WHO protocol, is also valid to analyze the presence of the virus in wastewater, a process that, according to those responsible for the company, is key to control and monitor possible outbreaks of COVID-19.

IberoGen is a start-up that offers an advanced genetic analysis service and highly specialized scientific-technical advice to treat agri-food, veterinary and environmental problems, through the use of genetics as a tool.

