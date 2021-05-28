The Iberian lynx population reaches its historical maximum with more than a thousand copies

The working group of lynx, which coordinates the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), publishes a report with the balance of the state of the Iberian populations of the species. As a result of the joint conservation efforts of the species in recent years, the study shows that the population of Lynx pardinus in Spain and Portugal it has reached the sum of 1,111 specimens registered in both countries, according to 2020 data.

This figure constitutes the maximum numerical recorded since there are monitoring programs for the species and represents a very significant increase, taking into account that in the year 2002 fewer than 100 copies were counted. It is one of the most successful feline conservation programs in the world.

The Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has positively valued these data: “For a person in charge of biodiversity, one of the greatest joys that can be received is news like the one we have just heard. We have had the immense luck of being able to combine the best in terms of administrative effort and knowledge to be able to reach this figure, which has exceeded initial expectations ”.

The Iberian lynx working group, made up of the competent environmental administrations of both countries, has compiled the monitoring data for 2020 in this report and confirms that last year was very good for the population evolution of the species, with an increase in 30% compared to the 2019 census. This demographic curve allows us to be optimistic and draws scenarios that distance the great Iberian feline critical risk of disappearance. However, experts call for prudence and insist on the need to keep efforts and programs underway, given that the species is not out of danger and is still legally considered. in danger of extinction in the Spanish Catalog of Threatened Species.

Andalusia, in the lead

A large majority of the specimens (87.5%) are distributed in different areas of the southwestern quadrant of Spain, especially in the five nuclei of Andalusia, which host more than half of the Spanish population, followed by Castilla la Mancha –With a third of the lynxes– and Estremadura, with 141 copies.

In Portugal, 140 lynx live in the area of ​​the Guadiana Valley. In total there are 14 nuclei with a stable presence of lynx throughout the Iberian Peninsula, the most important being those located in the Sierra Morena environment – with 603 lynxes -, the Montes de Toledo (145), the Guadiana Valley (140) and the Matachel area in Extremadura (131).

In 2020 there were 414 births of 239 reproductive females

In 2020 there were 414 births out of 239 breeding females. Global productivity, understood as the number of cubs born per reproductive or territorial female, was 1.7. All the main population parameters considered (total number of lynxes, number of reproductive females and number of cubs born) show a positive trend since the beginning of the coordinated action programs in 2002.

Key role of captive breeding

In addition to the set of actions to manage the habitat and protect the lynx from existing threats in the natural environment, the ex situ conservation program for the Iberian lynx has played a key role in achieving these positive figures. The conservation program ex situ, which includes captive breeding work and the reintroduction of specimens, is the result of coordinated actions within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding for the application of the Iberian Lynx Conservation Strategy in Spain, signed between the MITECO and the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. Portugal is also actively participating in this program.

Since the first releases of lynx to the natural environment of individuals born in captivity began in 2011, until 2021, 305 specimens have been reintroduced, which exceeds initial forecasts and expectations. Equally important is that the observed survival and acclimatization of the reintroduced specimens in all selected release areas it is high.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.