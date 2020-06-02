Protesters hold signs as they protest in the US USA for the death of George Floyd. (Free Press Photo: .)

IAPA President Christopher Barnes said in a statement that “while journalists are aware of the risks to which they are exposed during the coverage of social protests,” in many of the reported cases the press “became the target of the Police and the protesters ”.

The IAPA denounced the arrest in Minneapolis last Friday of the CNN correspondent Ómar Jiménez while broadcasting live and two other members of his team, as well as the attack on photojournalist Linda Tirado, who that same night was shot with a rubber bullet in the eye and lost her vision.

In this city, the journalist Julio-César Chávez and Rodney Seward, both from ., were also wounded by rubber pellets; Ali Velshi and his team from the MSNBC channel; Susan Ormiston, journalist for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and John Marschitz, sound engineer for CBS News.

Protests over the death of Floyd, who was arrested on May 25, began last week and continue to this day in numerous cities across the country where protesters are calling for an end to police brutality.

Floyd’s arrest was captured on video by passers-by and shows a police officer with his knee on the neck of the arrested, handcuffed and on the ground, and who repeatedly shouted that he could not breathe.

Protests against racism have put a curfew in several cities in the United States to suppress the riots, after the death of George Floyd.

So far, authorities have also detained Australian chain news correspondent Tim Arvier in Minneapolis during protests; photographers Bridget Bennett and Ellen Schmidt in Las Vegas, Nevada; and in New York, HuffPost reporter Christopher Mathias, and CNN commentator Keith Boykin.

Protesters also attacked Fox News reporter Leland Vittert and his team near the White House in Washington, DC, and KDKA TV photojournalist Ian Smith in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who destroyed his camera. .

In addition, a group of protesters caused robberies at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

The IAPA, along with 96 other press organizations, signed a letter that they sent to the Police and to the state authorities in Minnesota, in which they protested the treatment received during the coverage of the protests.

The president of the IAPA’s Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, Roberto Rock, stressed that “When the press is attacked, the public’s right to receive news is affected” and urged that the attacks and arrests be stopped and “the free mobilization of the press be guaranteed.”