The international organization is concerned that the Nicaraguan government has not adopted effective measures to deal with and contain the pandemic due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its Office of the Special Rapporteur on Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights (REDESCA) expressed their concern about the Nicaraguan government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through a statement, they described as “serious” the “human rights crisis that persists in the country ”, and warned that the authorities could“ put at additional risk the enjoyment of rights such as the life, health and integrity of all people in the country ”.

“In this context, the IACHR urgently calls on the authorities to adopt, in exercise of their duty to guarantee human rights, effective measures to deal with and contain the pandemic, in accordance with international technical and scientific recommendations, aimed at protecting the human rights of Nicaraguans. ”

For the Commission, it is particularly worrying that the State has not implemented the following contagion prevention measures, as established by the World Health Organization:

Physical distancing;

Suspension of massive events;

Closure of educational centers or any other place of mass attendance;

Management of traceability of contagion cases;

Acquisition and testing; Y,

The implementation of measures for the management, control and prevention of infectious diseases.

The information to which the IACHR has had access indicates that, contrary to specialized recommendations, the national and local authorities have made public calls for marches, gatherings, events, festivals, and religious celebrations.

“For example, the Ministry of Education, which would have called teachers and students on March 17 for a massive march in Jinotepe, announced a period of school vacations between April 4 and 20 for students, and between 4 and April 17 for teaching and administrative staff ”, denounces the agency.

In addition to the above, there is a lack of transparency and reliable and detailed information on measures to prevent infections and contain the pandemic.